Buyer’s Remorse: Man Crashes Subaru Into Showroom After Dealer Refused to Take It Back

On Monday morning, a man wanted to return a used, mid-2000s Subaru Outback to the Tim Dahle Mazda dealership he bought it from hours earlier in Sandy, Utah, after he reportedly discovered undisclosed mechanical issues. When the dealership told him “Too bad, no takesies-backsies” (I’m paraphrasing), he decided to crash his newly bought Subaru through the showroom’s front door.

According to ABC4, the man purchased the Subie on Monday morning but didn’t learn of certain mechanical issues until after driving it home. Seemingly not wanting to be duped, the man called the dealership back asking to return the vehicle but they told him it was sold “as-is” and they wouldn’t return it. He threatened to drive the car through the dealership showroom if they didn’t return the car. Apparently, they didn’t take his claim seriously enough.

Later that day, at 4 p.m., the man showed up with his Subaru. Someone in the dealership must have whipped their phone out to record what he did for evidence, but I’m not sure they expected what happened next. He actually did it—he smashed through the wall like a Subaru-powered Kool-Aid Man. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

In the video of the incident above, you can see him drive the Subie through the glass wall, door, and front desk, then get out and say “I told you motherfuckers,” before attempting to walk out the giant hole in the wall. I’m not trying to call the man a liar, but the Outback at least ran well enough to drive through a building.

“He came back but with a rage,” dealership employee Aylin Hernandez told FOX13. “Without thinking, he just acted out on rage.”

That blind rage landed the man in cuffs. And the penalties for driving through the dealership are likely far worse than whatever repair costs the Subaru needed. The man has since been arrested and is being charged with felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

