Homebuilt Subaru Outback Survives 500-Mile Rally That Killed Trophy Trucks

While they faced fuel pump problems and flat tires during that particular race, they were still able to drive it back home to the Midwest.

This year, he did Outback owners everywhere proud by bringing his wagon to the finish looking little worse for wear, to the cheers of race officials. They cheered not just for his heroic drive, of course, but because his arrival meant they could finally go home; Frana's was the last vehicle to finish the event, placing 165th overall.

As Frana is no doubt well-rehearsed in saying, though, to finish first, you must first finish, and finish is what dozens of UTVs and even four Trick Trucks (a variety of trophy truck) failed to do. He and his companion are no doubt the most grateful finishers to have done so, too, as their Subaru also happened to be their ride home to Illinois. And if Subaru knows what it's doing, it'll be waiting for them there with the keys to a 2022 Outback Wilderness, so they can run the race again next year in Subaru's name.

