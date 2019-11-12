$5,900 Can Get You This Rare 1992 Subaru SVX With a Five-Speed Manual Transmission

You'd think that with a new $5 charge to list a car for sale, Craigslist wouldn't be the place to find obscure or strangely modified vehicles anymore. Fortunately, you'd be wrong, because we just came across something that's exactly that: a Subaru SVX (a rarity on its own) with a manual transmission.

Those of you who've never heard of the SVX have a good reason to be confused with Subaru's range-topping car from 1991. This two-plus-two had tons of tech for its era such as automatic seatbelts, a CD player, and keyless entry. Not to mention its sleek styling and funky side windows. Sadly, it came at a time when Subaru wasn't associated with upscale or high-tech, so it simply flopped in the United States. Under the hood, its 3.3-liter, 231-horsepower flat-six was paired with a four-speed automatic that helped the SVX deliver a zero-to-60 time of seven seconds.