Why the 2026 Subaru Outback Has a Ruler Built Into Its Taillights

These days, there’s an app for just about anything. But if you ask anybody who has tried to use a smartphone to measure something accurately, they’ll tell you it’s often a fool’s errand. When it comes to precision, it’s hard to beat an old-fashioned, easily verifiable physical implement such as a tape measure, a yardstick, or a 2026 Subaru Outback. What, you don’t measure things with your car? What are you even doing here?

Believe it or not, this convenience comes in the form of a taillight. For 2026, the design of the Subaru Outback’s rear lighting signature incorporates a ruler. It’s more than two feet long and admittedly slightly less convenient than an actual tape measure, but it’s certainly better than some of the alternatives we can think of. Given the choice between a scale banana and a taillight with an actual ruler in it, the taillight seems far more practical. Plus, you won’t be tempted to eat it. In fact, everybody’s lawyers would prefer that you go out of your way not to do that.

Besides, working up an appetite just might lead to one of the ruler’s most obvious cases: measuring fish. Whether you’re trying to make sure you’re legal or just looking to document your catch for the body of your dating profile, Subaru’s got you covered. After all, what could possibly one-up a picture of a dead fish better than a lengthy and detailed accounting of its dimensions? Go get ’em, stud.

Kyle Cheromcha

Subaru has made a habit of incorporating quite a few interior and exterior Easter eggs over the years, most of which offered little to nothing in the way of real-world usefulness. Hey, if you can use the 2026 Outback as a ruler, who’s to say you can’t use a 2025 Forester as a map? Admittedly, the geographical scope is quite limited, but the shortest route to being proven wrong on the Internet is assuming that something hasn’t been done before.

We’ll make just one request: If you’re going to use your Outback to keep tabs on the dimensions of dead animals, give the tailgate a good wash when you’re done. Nobody wants to park next to a Subaru with a serious case of swamp ass.

And remember, please don’t eat the delicious taillights.

