2026 Subaru Outback First Drive Review: Still the Wagon You Love, Just Better

There’s a lot riding on the 2026 Subaru Outback. Sure, it’s one of the company’s core volume models, but more importantly, out of all of the Subarus, the Outback is the Subiest. Think about it: Ford has the F-150; Toyota has the Corolla; Subaru has this. With the exception of vape clouds and designer ballcaps, all of the company’s key ownership attributes overlap in this lifted hatchamawagon—think dual-income, kids optional, lots of hiking boots, and a thin veneer of dog hair. If granola came with a touchscreen, this is what it would look like.

The lifted midsize wagon has been around forever and has succeeded so far in evading the label of “SUV,” teetering instead on the precipice of the “crossover” cliff. This has kept its loyal buyers coming back, to the tune of 130,000 sales so far this year. Will buyers respond to this somewhat radical re-envisioning?

The Basics

Since we’re on the subject of looks, let’s address the squared-off elephant in the room. The 2026 Outback looks quite a bit more SUV-like than its predecessor. The higher nose, boxier corners, and more upright pillars all contribute to the illusion, but it’s mostly that. Subaru did make it taller by about an inch, but mostly to address taller customers’ complaints about headroom, which increased by about the same amount. It’s not appreciably longer or wider than the car it replaces.

Inside, things are a bit more iterative. The most obvious visual difference is the new, wider infotainment screen. Change is often nice, as it is in this case, but I’m not entirely sold on the faux instrument panel and infotainment bezel design details. They read like vestigial remnants of actual shrouds for a base model without glare-proofed screens; the 12.1-inch setup is standard on all Outbacks.

There are two noteworthy highlights here. For starters, the redesigned center stack brought back physical climate control buttons. They’re real, and they’re spectacular. And yes, they’re standard across the line. No “Oops, you ordered the big screen” moment here.

Moving slightly rearward, the center console likewise benefited from a complete re-think. The cupholders, previously located side-by-side at the rear of the console, are now arranged front-to-back in a dogbone setup that both makes them easier to reach and accommodates a far more diverse range of drinking vessels. Even the old-fashioned, ceramic mug crowd has someplace to stash their morning brew—presumably on their way to commit war crimes of some sort. Get a Stanley, you heathens.

The new display is gorgeous, point-blank, and long overdue. Subaru’s old nav system had overstayed its welcome. The new interface gives Toyota vibes, which should come as no surprise, seeing as the two companies have co-developed a couple of cars at this point.

But despite that relationship, this isn’t a drop-in Toyota unit. Subaru redesigned its entire tech suite for the new Outback, from the infotainment to its Eyesight safety system and virtually everything in between. This is the first Subaru with a semi-hands-free highway driving system—or at least it will be, but perhaps not by the time you read this.

Driving Experience

That brings us to the road. Subaru turned us loose outside Sedona, Arizona, and gave us a route interrupted often by gravel, dirt, and even some skid-plate-threatening boulders. But despite the dust- and ding-prone character of the route, we found ourselves on the freeway as often as not. That’s the American southwest; you’re either nowhere or on the highway headed there.

If you’re buying the Outback with the intention of driving it yourself, the news here is all good. Extra height never does a car’s center of gravity any favors, but the Outback doesn’t feel any tippier for having let its hair grow out. The Outback’s redesign also incorporates Subaru’s new dual-pinion steering rack, which first debuted with the latest WRX redesign. The new rack offers more precise steering, and the design mitigates both kickback and vibration in the wheel, in turn reducing driver fatigue. It feels good—less cheap.

Even at elevation (and there’s a good bit to be found around Sedona), the 180-horsepower 2.5-liter boxer isn’t completely sapped of its torque by the standard CVT. The 2.4-liter, 260-horsepower Turbo “XT” models (Limited or Touring only) certainly feel punchier, but if anything, they seem somehow more restrained by the transmission than the base motor. Maybe it’s just my expectations that aren’t properly calibrated.

Like Ford and General Motors, Subaru opted for a hands-free system that works only on pre-mapped and validated roads. Two pre-mapped, divided highways along the route allowed for some brief evaluation, but I found the beta software finicky, often alerting me to put my hands on the wheel when both were already present; the same happened several times in “hands-on” mode.

Unfortunately, while Subaru had mapped out all of its available routes in time for us to drive the Outback, the validation phase is not yet complete, and likely won’t be until the first quarter of 2026. Consequently, early Outbacks will ship without the feature enabled, and activating it will require a return visit to the dealership; no OTA updates for this one.

My stretch in a middle-of-the-road Limited revealed other preproduction software glitches, including a voice command system that couldn’t comprehend basic navigation instructions (it was unclear whether it was hearing me at all, frankly). For its part, the audio system performed just fine (’90s on 9, baby!) and the physical HVAC controls are excellent; no guesswork involved.

2026 Subaru Outback Features, Options, and Competition

Feature-wise, the 2026 Outback is kind of a mixed bag. The cheapest version comes far better equipped than the 2025 Outback base, though that’s because the cheapest version available this year is no longer the base. The Premium is now the entry-level.

Subaru juiced it with more standard content to help ease the sting a little, but there’s no hiding the fact that the least-expensive Outback you can buy in 2026 costs $5,000 more ($36,445 vs. $31,415) than it did a year ago. It doesn’t help that Subaru moved production from the U.S. to Japan with the redesign, subjecting it to additional tariffs.

On paper, the Outback competes with the Honda Passports of the world—midsize, two-row SUVs designed for drivers who spend more time hauling things than people. This also puts it up against the likes of the Toyota 4Runner and the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Given that both (and don’t forget the Honda) appeal to the same outdoorsy streak Subaru’s aiming for, that shouldn’t come as much surprise.

But despite the common audience, these are very different cars. The RWD-based Toyota 4Runner and Jeep Grand Cherokee come from a more truck-adjacent world. The Subaru competes with them just fine in every metric but hard-core off-roading—and I’m not even including the Wilderness here.

The Early Verdict

The car grew inside but not out, offering more cargo space, comfort, and tech, and it now has significantly more standard equipment than it did in the past. By those measures, the 2026 Outback feels like an upgrade in virtually every way, but it’s hamstrung out of the gate by two glaring issues: a still-in-development software suite and an uncertain economic landscape. Based on our preview of the Outback’s new tech suite, customers are going to like it once Subaru gets around to finishing it, but I’ll reserve final judgment on that until the software is ready.

Traditionally, Subaru has gotten away with not being as capable as some of its competitors by virtue of being cheaper. While the tariff situation has eaten into the Outback’s pricing advantage somewhat, that is just as much of a problem for everybody else. The playing field may not be level, necessarily, but everybody’s hurting in their own way. Plus, Subaru’s choice to offer the non-turbo, 2.5-liter boxer gives it an edge against competitors whose entry-level motors are larger and more powerful. And that’s, well, basically all of them.

2026 Subaru Outback Premium Specs Base Price (As Tested) $36,445 ($38,715) Powertrains 2.5-liter flat-four | continuously variable transmission | all-wheel drive



2.4-liter turbocharged flat-four | continuously variable transmission | all-wheel drive Horsepower 180 @ 5,800 rpm | 260 @ 5,600 rpm (turbo) Torque 178 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm | 277 @ 2,000-4,800 rpm (turbo) Seating Capacity 5 Curb Weight 3,741 pounds (Premium) Cargo Volume 34.6 cubic feet behind second row | 80.5 cubic feet behind first row Ground Clearance 8.7 inches EPA Fuel Economy 25 mpg city | 31 highway | 27 combined



21 mpg city | 29 mpg highway | 24 mpg combined (turbo) Score 8.5/10