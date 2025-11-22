Why the 2026 Subaru Outback’s Roof Rack Has Three Different Weight Ratings

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The 2026 Subaru Outback just dropped, so you’ll probably be seeing the vehicle’s proud design at campgrounds pretty soon. Before you buy one and start strapping stuff to its chunky roof rack, here’s a quick rundown of what it can carry.

The new Outback has three roof rack weight ratings: Static Load: 800 Pounds

Dynamic Load: 220 Pounds

Lateral Load: 220 Pounds

That means the rack can hold 800 pounds while the vehicle’s parked, 220 pounds while it’s in motion, or 220 pounds off the side while parked (like for holding a hammock or a big awning).

The new Outback has a few cutesy easter eggs hidden in the plastic, like these little icons of things you might want to toss onto the roof. Subaru, edited by the author

Every roof rack has separate static and dynamic load ratings, and the static one is always much higher. I’m not sure if I’ve ever seen an automaker explicitly list a spec for hang-off-the-side weight, but there you go. And it is an important one to note, because if you are planning on stringing up a hammock off the side of your Outback, you probably don’t want to put more than one adult human in it!

The static and dynamic load ratings are so different because of physics. If you drive around with 800 pounds over your head, that weight will act like a lever tipping the car to and fro as the car moves (though it’d probably rip the rack off long before rollover risk became a real factor).

Why bother with different specs at all? Well, roof tents and standing platforms are two good examples. If you were to run a crossbar-based platform on the roof, you know two people could stand on it for photography or event-spectating, or whatever, without risking damage.

Subaru

Hope this clears up any Outback rack-based confusion and helps prevent someone from overloading their new Subaru.

Got a tip? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com.