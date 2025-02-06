2025 Subaru Forester Finally Adds the Hybrid It Should’ve Had Forever Ago

The hybrid Subaru Forester we were promised in 2023 is here at last. Unveiled at the Chicago Auto Show and due out as a 2025 model, the first gas-electric Forester promises to offer the ruggedness the nameplate is known for in a more fuel-efficient package. It’s not the only new Forester offshoot making its debut in the Windy City either, as we’ve also gotten our first look at the 2026 Forester Wilderness.

Electrifying the Forester makes a tremendous amount of sense. The crossover, which entered its sixth generation for 2025, was Subaru’s second-best-selling model in 2024 (the Crosstrek took first place). It competes in a segment where demand for hybrid models is on the rise. Many of its rivals are already available with hybrid power, including the Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4. In hindsight, we’re wondering what took so long.

The Forester Hybrid inaugurates a series-parallel drivetrain consisting of a 2.5-liter flat-four that runs on the Atkinson cycle, an electric motor-generator, an electric traction motor, and a lithium-ion battery pack. The system has a total output of 194 horsepower, and it’s capable of powering the Forester on electricity alone for short distances. It’s not a plug-in hybrid, however; it essentially charges itself while you drive.

Subaru told The Drive that, while some of the hybrid system’s components come from Toyota, the drivetrain was largely developed in-house. The brand pointed out that the Forester Hybrid notably uses the same basic mechanical all-wheel-drive system as the non-electrified model.

All-wheel drive and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) come standard. Subaru quotes a 1,500-pound towing capacity, which is on par with the non-electrified Forester’s figure despite the roughly 360 pounds added by the hybrid system. And, as you’d expect, fuel economy improves significantly. It checks in at 35 mpg in the city, 34 mpg on the highway, and 35 mpg combined; up from 26, 33, and 29, respectively, for the lighter, 180-horsepower Forester. Subaru claims the Hybrid can drive for up to 581 miles on a tank. For reference, that’s a bit more than the distance between San Diego and Reno.

Visually, the Hybrid looks pretty much like the regular Forester. Subaru simply added a cool “HYBRID” emblem on each fender and the hatch. The pistons on both ends of the badge serve as a reminder that electrification doesn’t necessarily send the flat-four to the chopping block. Another detail that sets the Hybrid apart is the paint color: buyers can order a new, powertrain-specific shade called Daybreak Blue Pearl.

Inside, it’s pretty much standard Forester fare. Every Hybrid regardless of trim level comes standard with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 11.6-inch vertical touchscreen for the infotainment system, and a power-operated hatch. Subaru’s EyeSight suite of electronic driving aids is included as well. It bundles features such as automatic emergency steering, reverse automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, and emergency stop assist.

The 2025 Subaru Forester Hybrid will land on dealer lots in the spring. Pricing for the full range is as follows.

2025 Forester Premium Hybrid: $36,415.

2025 Forester Sport Hybrid: $39,415.

2025 Forester Limited Hybrid: $40,830.

2025 Forester Touring Hybrid: $43,115.

Note that these figures include a $1,420 destination charge. For context, the entry-level Forester starts at $31,230.

Into the Wild

The outdoorsy Wilderness trim released for 2022 is coming back for 2026 after a short break, and it picked up additional off-road goodies.

Longer coil springs and shock absorbers give the 2026 Wilderness 9.3 inches of ground clearance. Subaru proudly points out that the outgoing model offered 9.2 inches of ground clearance, though owners are unlikely to notice the difference. Here’s a more important comparison point: the regular Forester has 8.7 inches of ground clearance. Lifting the body gives the Wilderness approach, breakover, and departure angles of 23.5, 21, and 25.5 degrees, respectively. To put those figures into perspective, the standard Forester’s angles check in at 19, 19.6, and 24.6.

Power for the Wilderness comes from a 2.5-liter flat-four rated at 180 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque. That’s the same engine found in the standard Forester, but it spins the four wheels via a CVT that has a shorter final drive ratio. Subaru also added a beefier transmission cooler to give the Wilderness a 3,500-pound towing capacity, and a temperature sensor warns the driver if the rear differential fluid is getting too hot.

You don’t need to be a seasoned car spotter to notice the Wilderness in the wilderness. It features a trim-specific front bumper with hexagonal LED fog lights, a redesigned grille, roof rails with a static load capacity rating of 800 pounds, and anthracite-finished 17-inch wheels wrapped by Yokohama Geolandar tires. Copper-colored accents and a thick pile of black body cladding add a finishing touch to the go-anywhere look.

Inside, Subaru fitted water-resistant StarTex upholstery, a “Wilderness” logo on each front headrest, copper-colored stitching, and copper-colored trim pieces. The list of options includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster that features Wilderness-exclusive graphics. There’s a whole lot of wilderness going on here, which reminds us that styling is just as important as capability in the realm of off-roading crossovers.

Pricing for the 2026 Subaru Forester Wilderness will be announced closer to its on-sale date, which is set for the fall of 2025.

Got tips? Send ’em to tips@thedrive.com