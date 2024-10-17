Subaru Reveals Next-Gen Hybrid Powertrain Coming to Crosstrek and Forester

Subaru no longer sells a hybrid in the United States now that the Crosstrek Hybrid is gone. That’s an issue it needs to rectify if it wants to compete in today’s electrified market, which is why the new Subaru Crosstrek and Forester will be getting a new battery-assisted powertrain. Interestingly, Subaru is calling it a “strong-hybrid” or S:HEV. I admit, it’s my first time hearing that one too.

Automotive News reports that the strong-hybrid system will continue using Subaru’s classic boxer four-cylinder layout, mounted longitudinally with all-wheel drive. Engine displacement is up from the previous 2.0-liter mild hybrid, now at 2.5 liters. It makes 158 horsepower on its own and pairs with an 88-kilowatt electric motor, which is a lot more powerful than the former 143 hp and 10-kW combo. Battery size is also increased from .6 kilowatt-hours to 1 kWh. Combined output hasn’t been specified yet, but Subaru says it slashes the old hybrid’s zero to 60 time by 2.1 seconds.

“We have selected a powerful engine and a powerful drive motor for this strong-hybrid system,” said Shogo Oki, manager of Subaru’s Engineering Division, during a tech briefing. “It generates a driving performance strong enough to compete in the North American market.”

Subaru’s hybrid won’t be a plug-in system but will instead switch the motor and engine on or off as needed. Like many hybrids, Subaru’s will turn the engine off during low-speed driving, using just the electric motor to drive the car. According to Subaru, this new setup helps the Japanese-market Crosstrek achieve 621 miles of driving range—about 50 percent more than before, thanks in part to a larger fuel tank that’s roughly 17 gallons.

Subaru

Hybrid Crosstrek and Forester customers will also be able to charge devices and small appliances using the battery. Things like portable refrigerators, electric kettles, and electric griddles can be plugged into the trunk of the car, which is helpful for camping or whatever other outdoorsy activities Subaru owners love. The automaker clearly knows its target audience. It’s also helpful in a power outage.

The Japanese market Crosstrek is getting the hybrid system before the end of this year and the Forester will follow in April 2025. When either hybrid might come to the U.S. is still to be announced.

