The Cadillac Escalade Is Once Again America’s Favorite Flagship SUV

With 2025 in the books, the Cadillac Escalade has reclaimed the title of America’s best-selling large luxury SUV, besting all rivals in a segment that really only makes sense in the U.S. of A. The Escalade once again trounced the Lincoln Navigator and reclaimed its lead over the upstart Jeep Wagoneer to become the #1 luxury SUV nameplate in America in 2025.

It should come as no surprise that the list of best-selling three-row SUVs in America is absolutely dominated by domestic nameplates, but most of that representation comes from the volume segments, with the Chevy Tahoe, GMC Yukon, and Ford Expedition handily filling the top three places in the 2025 finishing order. The Chevy Suburban (just a longer Tahoe, really) comes in at 4th, followed by Cadillac’s flagship. At 49,366 units sold, it actually did better than both the Toyota Sequoia and the Nissan Armada, despite the fact that Cadillac competes at a much higher price point. Don’t bother asking about the Infiniti QX80.

While Cadillac has been dominant in this space for decades, its sales lead isn’t guaranteed. In 2024, Jeep managed to shock the industry by dislodging the Escalade from first place with combined Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer sales of more than 55,000 units, to Cadillac’s 42,000. Sadly for Jeep, its dealers couldn’t reproduce that magic in 2025 despite consolidating the two into a single model. Wagoneer’s combined sales slid nearly 20% in 2025, while Escalade sales went in the opposite direction by an even greater magnitude.

What’s in store for the large SUV segment in 2026? With Jeep in the final phase of implementing a new (read: lower) pricing strategy, Wagoneer sales could get another shot in the arm in 2026. But given how much money Stellantis has shed in recent years, it would be unwise to expect the company’s U.S. brands to put too much cash on the hoods of its most profitable models, and that could hurt Jeep’s ability to compete on volume. The Escalade, meanwhile, merely has to keep being the Escalade. Not a bad place to be, if you’re Cadillac.

