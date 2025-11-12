You Can Get a 2026 Jeep Wrangler 392 V8 for $20,000 Less Than Before

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you’ve been tracking the price of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 over the years, you may have noticed something. Amid the V8 Wrangler’s birth, subsequent demise, and then revival, its price rose by about $25,000 and has stayed there. This seems too rich, even for the Jeep faithful, which is why it’s welcome news that that price will come down considerably for the 2026 model year.

The upcoming Moab 392 should be around $20,000 cheaper than the 2025 Rubicon, which started at $101,990, Jeep has confirmed. According to the brand’s CEO, Bob Broderdorf, the upcoming run will drop some standard content to bring costs down and help Jeep sell the 6.4-liter Wrangler at slightly larger scale. “[We] don’t want to hold engines hostage,” the Jeep boss said during a briefing.

“A lot of this has to do with the timing,” Broderdorf explained. “Think about the industry and how it’s evolved—credits when it comes to EVs, tariffs, things moving around.” When V8s seemed not long for Stellantis’ world, Jeep, like Dodge and Ram, marked the moment with over-the-top limited editions and “Last Calls”, some of which ostensibly proved not so final. Now that “V8s are no longer a bad word around the company,” as Dodge CEO Matt McAlear told us earlier this year, there appears to be a renewed approach to get these engines in front of as many enthusiasts as are willing to buy them.

Ultimately, this move was one of the last puzzle pieces Jeep had to fit to reduce prices across its range. Broderdorf alluded back in the summer to the Wrangler’s price coming down in 2026, and the 392-equipped Commando, introduced Tuesday and prepared by Fox Factory Vehicles, starts approximately $30K less than the existing Rubicon with the same engine.

So there you go, fans of Hemis and Jeeps alike—you will soon be able to get a Wrangler with a big V8 for about $80K once again, at least before those markups get piled on. Unfortunately, we can’t imagine the folks who just plonked down six figures for their Rubicon 392s are going to be quite so enthusiastic about this news.

