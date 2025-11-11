Jeep Is Selling a V8 Wrangler for $70,000 but You Have To Be a Veteran or Active Military To Buy It

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

The Jeepster Commando of the 1960s was one of the friendliest-looking Jeeps in the brand’s history. Now, the name’s coming back on a much meaner 392 V8-powered Wrangler, made possible by a Fox Factory collab. The thing looks almost as extreme as an Easter Jeep Safari concept and is being billed as a tribute to the military. Only 250 are being made, starting at $69,995 ($84,885 if you want the optional Whipple supercharger and MagnaFlow exhaust), and Fox says it’s only selling them to “active military and veterans only.”

According to Fox, there will be one example sold to the general public at an auction, with proceeds going to the USO.

At today’s prices (a regular 2025 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 starts at $100,590), this actually sounds like a screaming deal. That said, Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf did promise “…every single Jeep that we make has been repriced except for the Wrangler, which will be addressed in the 26 model year right around the corner,” at the Compass reveal event a few months back. So, I think it’s safe to expect pricing on V8 Wranglers to sync more with this in the new model year.

Anyway, the AI-enhanced promotional clip for this thing is classically corny, but I have to admit the Commando looks pretty cool. Tube doors, 37-inch tires, a tucked front bumper, external reservoir shocks, and a great-looking bimini top just make this an all-around awesome-looking modded Jeep. Owners are going to have a heck of a time pulling that spare tire from its mount tucked in the cargo bay, though—the wheel and tire combo here will be at least 100 pounds (lift with your legs!).

The Commando is not an official Jeep trim. It’s a Fox Factory vehicle—Fox (the same brand that’s best known for suspension) has a program going where it builds modification packages like what you’re seeing here, and sells them through dealers. The result is a unique, but warranty-safe and dealer-servicable, vehicle for people who like aftermarket stuff but don’t really want to tinker or build their own setup. Fox Factory has packages for a range of vehicles, touching everything from UTVs to street trucks.

The Jeep Commando will be sold through Jeep stores and come with a three-year, 36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and a five-year, 60,000-mile powertrain warranty.

Expect to see more collaborations like this in the near future. As OEMs look to continue cutting costs, it will make more and more sense to outsource limited-run variants like this to the aftermarket. Plus, such arrangements can help shirk compliance with pesky things like corporate pollution standards.

As for the Commando, here’s the full spec rundown:

Jeep Fox Factory Commando Base Build ($69,995) 392 HEMI V8 Engine (470 horsepower, 470 lb-ft of torque)

Electronic 8-Speed Automatic Transmission

4×4 Electronic-Shift-On-the-Fly (ESOF) Transfercase

JKS 3.5″ Performance Lift Suspension System

FOX 3.0 Internal Bypass Shocks with Remote Reservoir

FOX ATS Steering Stabilizer

17×8.5 Bead-Lock Capable Wheels – Ivory White

Nitto 37-in Mud Terrain Ridge Grappler Tires

Interior Mounted Spare Tire Rack w/Accessory Panel

​Swing Gate Plaque

​Spare Tire Tailgate Delete Plate

​Grille Guard Hoop w/ pair of 5″ LED lights

​Painted High-Top Steel Fender Flares

​Painted Tube Doors

​Bimini Top w/composite halo

​Graphics Package

​Tinted Windows

Custom Leather Seats w/ “COMMANDO” stitching

​Dashboard Mounted Multi-Accessory Rail Addable Extras Whipple Supercharger +$11,495 (boosts power to 705 horsepower, 655 lb-ft of torque)

(boosts power to 705 horsepower, 655 lb-ft of torque) 12,000-pound WARN 12-S Zeon Winch +$3,395

Magnaflow Exhaust with black tip +$3,395

Fox Factory

Got a tip? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com.