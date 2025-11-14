You Don’t Need Tools to Remove the 2026 Jeep Wrangler’s Doors

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I owned a Jeep once. It was an early Wrangler JK Unlimited, one of the first four-doors with the 3.8-liter Pentastar V6 and an automatic. That thing was kind of a turd, but you know what? We had fun with it—especially once we figured out how to take the doors off, which took longer than I’d like to admit. That shouldn’t be such a problem for 2026+ Wrangler owners now as the automaker just made the entire process a whole lot easier by going toolless.

You usually hear about Jeeps going topless, but we aren’t talkin’ about roofs here. Instead, the historic brand has finally ditched the supplied Torx bit and wrench to help get you going faster. Jeep hasn’t explained exactly how it works, and nobody has gotten their hands on a 2026 model to test it themselves, but there appears to be a plastic latch now that makes it easier to remove the hinge pins. You still have to lift it up and off the car yourself, of course. How easy do you want it to be, really?

This is a 2021 Wrangler 4xe, for reference. Joel Feder

Up to this point, owners had to use a #50 Torx head driver to remove the upper and lower hinge pin screws on the outside of the door. From there, they’d store the fasteners underneath the false floor in the Wrangler’s trunk or in the hardware bin below the Gladiator’s rear seat. A #40 Torx head driver was then required to remove the check screw on the inside, meaning you were screwed (pun intended) if you lost one Torx head or the other. Reversing that process every time you wanted to reinstall the doors was a pain in and of itself, though I concede that it’s still a lot simpler than taking the doors off a normal car.

It’s all in the Mopar explainer here:

This is good news for everyone except two groups of people: the company that supplied the tools shipped in new Wranglers, and anyone with a monetized YouTube channel who has ever uploaded a video titled, “How to Remove Jeep Doors in Five Minutes or Less! So Easy! A Toyota Driver Could Do It!”

