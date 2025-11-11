Ford Bronco Sales Are Threatening the Jeep Wrangler’s Dominance for the First Time

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

It’s been part of the conversation ever since Ford unveiled the sixth-generation Bronco for 2021: Will it ever beat the Jeep Wrangler in sales? Indeed, the Wrangler was the default option for anyone who wanted a convertible 4×4 with removable doors because it was the only choice for more than two decades. The Bronco messed that up, and thanks to a 39.62% soar in year-to-date sales, the Blue Oval off-roader has already beaten its previous year-long best of 117,057 units from 2022.

Through the third quarter of 2025, Jeep moved 128,054 Wranglers compared to Ford’s mark of 109,921 Broncos. That’s still a gap of 18,133 units, of course. But when you consider that the Wrangler finished nearly 42,000 units ahead of the Bronco last year, you start to see the pendulum swinging in Ford’s direction. The picture becomes even clearer when you learn that the vast majority of Bronco sales are retail, with relatively few going to fleets; meanwhile, you’ll spy low-spec Wranglers in practically every rental car lot.

“Bronco at retail continues to be the best seller in its segment,” a Ford spokesperson told The Drive.

For its part, Ford published updated figures that show 121,171 Broncos sold YTD through October. It’s not a bad sign when you’ve already beaten your previous year-end record by 4,000 units and you still have two months left to go.

Competition from Ford as well as Toyota has driven down Wrangler sales drastically since the JL-generation launched for the 2018 model year. The current-gen Wrangler achieved 240,032 deliveries at its peak during its first full year of production, meaning sales were down roughly 90,000 units last year compared to its prime.

Jeep will stay on top for at least one more year, as Ford is unlikely to make up that much ground in Q4 alone. Still, it’s worth noting the narrowing gap, especially since more individuals are spending their own money on Broncos than Wranglers. Fleets will continue to help Jeep along for a while, but it seems like the Bronco could overtake the archetypal four-wheeler before the JL generation goes out of production.

