It’s a Jeep Thing: Wrangler Owner Rescued After Driving Into the Pacific Ocean

No one is more confident than the owner of a mildly modified Jeep Wrangler. “This thing can go anywhere,” they’ll tell you. And they might be right, but getting you somewhere is no good if it can’t get you out. I’m sorry to say that few if any 4x4s can escape the pull of the Pacific Ocean on their own, and if you need proof, just look at these photos of a Wrangler being totally bashed by waves at Corona del Mar in Newport Beach, California.

Local authorities were called and arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m. local time last Saturday, Dec. 14, when they found the off-roader in a serious predicament. The Newport Beach Fire Department explained on social media that they first rescued an individual from the water, and by the sounds of it, they might have still been with the vehicle when emergency responders reached the scene. According to NBFD, the person was saved “despite the challenging conditions caused by waves rolling the vehicle in the surf.” They were then taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Newport Beach Fire Department

It’s unclear exactly when the Jeep first entered the beach. Historical data shows the tide was growing steadily at the time first responders arrived, with low tide occurring at 1:05 a.m. on Dec. 14 and high tide following at 7:28 a.m. It’s possible that one big swell is all it took to suck the Wrangler in, though NBFD says it’s investigating the cause.

Regardless of how it ended up there, driving on the Corona del Mar main beach is illegal. These photos show why it’s a bad idea in the first place, especially at night when visibility is poor. Check out that massive rock standing tall above the rising tide. The last thing you want is to get slammed against one of those.

Newport Beach Fire Department

It’s safe to say the Jeep is totaled. Newport Beach Public Works brought in a wheeled John Deere front loader and was able to retrieve it seemingly without much trouble. Aside from it being extremely soggy inside, the Jeep also has busted windows, a torn fender, and who knows what else. Lots of sand everywhere, no doubt.

