The Jeep Gladiator 4xe Plug-in Hybrid Is Officially Dead

The biggest car news and reviews, minus the BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Back in July, Jeep dropped some not-so-subtle hints that it would bring a V8-powered Gladiator 392 to market. That’s exciting for both V8 and midsize pickup enthusiasts, but it left us wondering: what happened to the 4xe plug-in hybrid Stellantis CEO Anthony Filosa promised we’d see this year? Well, it looks like we have our answer now: Automotive News has confirmed that it’s toast.

We’d love to feel surprised by this, but the writing has been on the wall to some degree since Setllantis gave Carlos Tavares and his anti-V8 attitude the old heave-ho. He later acknowledged that he could have done things differently at the helm of the multinational automaker, but what’s done is done, and his cross-brand electrification mandate left the company’s U.S. portfolios sucking wind when it came time to fill showrooms with new models. The results haven’t been amazing.

But since Filosa took over in 2024, every U.S. brand has been busy course-correcting. Prices have come down, ICE powertrain options are returning, and EV plans are being scrapped—the Gladiator 4xe was simply collateral damage.

Maybe one day soon, the industry will revisit a conventional plug-in hybrid pickup truck here in the U.S., but for time being, it’ll have to remain yet another piece of unobtanium. Hey, at least Ram’s range-extended EV is still in the pipeline… for now, anyway. And for the moment, Jeep still says it plans to deliver the electrified Recon later this year. We’ll be keeping a close eye on that as well.

“The Jeep Gladiator carries its rugged styling and authentic design into 2026 while adding incredible new content straight from the factory. It will continue to serve as the industry’s only open-air pickup truck, combining legendary Jeep 4×4 capability with exceptional everyday versatility,” said Amy Delcamp, Director of Jeep Brand Communications, in response to an emailed request for comment.

“As customers’ propulsion preferences for battery-electric trucks continue to evolve, Stellantis is reassessing its product strategy and will no longer include an electrified Gladiator variant in the Jeep lineup,” she continued. “The Jeep brand has already begun reinvesting funding to ensure the long-term growth of the Jeep Gladiator and will introduce even more customer-requested factory features, customization, and additional powertrain options in the near future.”

Speaking of the pipeline, we have no idea whether this has any ramifications for the Wrangler or Grand Cherokee 4xe lineups; If Jeep offers any insights, we’ll update this story.

Got a news tip? Let us know at tips@thedrive.com.