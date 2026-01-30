‘Fast Forever’ Will Be Final Fast and Furious: March 2028 Debut With Paul Walker

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Some thought the Fast and Furious franchise would live forever with endless granny shifting and double clutching. Those people would all be wrong.

The 11th installment of the franchise will be the end. The last Fast and Furious movie will be called “Fast Forever” and debuts on March 17, 2028.

Notably, the debut date has been pushed back nearly an entire year. In June, Vin Diesel announced Paul Walker’s character known as Brian O’Conner will return for the final installment of the saga. Diesel said, at the time, that the movie would arrive on April 20, 2027. Friday’s announcement did not mention why the movie will arrive a year later than planned.

Diesel never revealed how Walker’s character will appear in the movie or in what way aside from Brian O’Conner and Dominic Toretto (Diesel’s character) being reunited.

Walker played ‘Conner in the first six Fast and Furious movies before dying in a car crash while the seventh installment was in production.

The seventh movie was finished using CGI and Walker’s brother, Cody Walker, to complete the scenes featuring O’Conner. It’s presumed this, along with the advancements of AI, will be how Walker’s character is brought back to the screen.

“Fast Forever” will see the cast return to the street of Los Angeles where the first film took place. Diesel said the movie will return to its roots and feature street racing. Whether we’ll see Hector, Spoon engines, two bottles of NOS (the big ones), or Race Wars is anybody’s guess.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com