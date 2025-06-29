Paul Walker’s Brian O’Conner Character Returning For Final Fast and Furious

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter The latest car news, reviews, and features. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Some Fast and Furious franchise fans are about to get what they’ve been asking for while others might turn their head in disgust. The Buster is back.

On Saturday, at the Fuel Fast gathering in Los Angeles Vin Diesel got on stage and made three announcements regarding the final Fast and Furious movie. The last item was the return of Paul Walker’s character known as Brian O’Conner.

“The third thing was reuniting Dom and Brian O’Conner. That is what you are going to get in the finale,” Diesel told the cheering crowd.

Walker played Brian O’Conner in the first six Fast and Furious movies. The seventh installment of the franchise was mid-shoot when Walker died in a car crash on November 30, 2013. The movie, Furious 7, was retooled and modified to give Walker’s character a proper send off. Walker’s brother, Cody Walker, stepped in for Paul to play O’Conner with the help of CGI.

Diesel said he met with Universal Studios on Friday and was asked if they could have the finale of Fast and Furious on April 20, 2027. Diesel claimed he told the studio yes under three conditions: bring the franchise back to Los Angeles, return to the car culture of street racing, and the third was reuniting his character, Dominic Toretto and Walker’s character, O’Conner.

Diesel did not elaborate on how any of these three things will take place, be incorporated, or in what capacity, before saying “I love you” and leaving the stage. It’s unclear if Hector will return, there will be two bottles of NOS (the big ones), or if there will be spoon engines.

Walker’s brother, Cody Walker, and Tyrese Gibson, who plays Roman Pearce in the franchise, stood next to Diesel on stage smiling during the announcement.

The final installment of the franchise, which will be the 11th movie, is believed to be titled Fast X Part Two.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com