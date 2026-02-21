Someone Recreated the Top Gear Studio in Lego, And So Can You

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you’re running out of places to put your Lego Speed Champions cars, how about a brick-based recreation of the Top Gear studio? Dutch brick slinger Nard Verbong recently completed this bombshell of a build and is creating instructions for others to replicate it. They’ll soon be posted on the Lego mod site Rebrickable.

The diorama recreates everything from the Clarkson/Hammond/May era, from the Cool Wall (with its attached fridge for the “super cool” Aston Martin DB9), to the V8-powered blender (whether you can get a sticker for a brick and meat smoothie is another matter), the indestructible Toyota Hilux on its plinth, and James May’s Triumph Herald sailboat. Naturally, there are miniature versions of the hosts and the Stig as well.

The basic setup is designed to be assembled or disassembled easily, according to Verbong. The walls are designed to slide out and detach from each other with the removal of a few pieces, and the overhead lighting gantry can also be easily removed, with disassembly of the whole thing taking only about 15 minutes.

There’s also plenty of room for cars. Even with a large audience, the three cars from the camper van challenge and the “holy trinity” of Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1, and Porsche 918 Spyder fit nicely into the scene. It’s hard to believe those three supercars are now roughly a decade old, and two have been replaced by the Ferrari F80 and McLaren W1.

You might remember this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the set built with near-infinitely configurable bricks. Top Gear itself put out this trailer some 11 years ago, though clearly, it’s animated and not stop-motion. Maybe that needs to happen next?

LEGO Top Gear | BBC

The classic era of Top Gear is also receding into the past. The show itself is now on indefinite hiatus following a crash that seriously injured host Freddie Flintoff. The Grand Tour, Amazon’s vehicle for Clarkson, Hammond, and May following the trio’s departure from the BBC, from which Clarkson was fired for punching a producer, is also off the air. But it’s set to return with Thomas Holland and James Engelsman from Throttle House and TikTok personality Francis Bourgeois.