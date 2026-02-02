Mazda 13B-Powered Drag Car Shatters Rotary Record With 5.93-Second Quarter-Mile

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

A new kind of car has joined the five-second quarter-mile club. It’s a Mazda 13B-powered racer nicknamed the “Grey Bullet.” The two-rotor screamer managed a best time of 5.93 seconds at Orlando Speed World Dragway, nailing a trap speed of 236.34 miles per hour. From what I can tell, that makes it the quickest rotary car ever.

Moncho Performance built the record-setting engine, while Pito Tuning handled the ECU calibration. Most of the specific mods aren’t listed online, but I do know it runs a Precision Next Gen XPR Pro Mod turbo. Depending on which model of turbo they used, those are rated to support up to 3,200 horsepower. Gulp.

It had already been a great weekend for Siquitraqui Motorsports and the Grey Bullet. The pilot, Juan Illanas, had just achieved a new personal record with a 6.01-second pass on Friday. That was enough to make them push for more around midday on Monday, which resulted in the new benchmark.

In a world where drag racers are building three-, four-, and even five-rotor engines, this monster 13B is even more impressive. I’m anxious to learn what all has been done to it. One way or another, it’s faster than any other flying Dorito I’ve ever seen, and these guys have earned tons of respect.

Although it came close, the Grey Bullet isn’t the world’s fastest rotary drag car. That title belongs to PAC Performance, whose yellow “RX9” runs a three-rotor 20B. Its time of 6.146 seconds wasn’t as quick as the Siquitraqui Motorsports pro mod, but its 237-mph trap speed was higher.

Still, that doesn’t discredit what went down on Monday. What a beast of a car.

