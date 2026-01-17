This Jeep Gladiator Tray-Bed Conversion Is the Perfect Overlanding Starter Kit

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If you think the Jeep Gladiator has too many doors and not enough bed space, check this out. GR8tops sells a two-door conversion kit for the Jeep pickup truck, and it slapped on an overlanding-friendly tray bed for good measure.

The kit retails for $5,700 and includes a fiberglass rear wall and end caps that can be grafted onto the front half of a Gladiator cab. It even accommodates the factory Freedom Top removable roof panels, and doesn’t involve modifications of the frame, driveline, or brake and fuel lines. You’ll still have to remove the back half of the cab, though, meaning it’s best to modify a pre-2024 Gladiator. Those trucks don’t have curtain airbags, which makes installation less complicated.

Gr8tops via Facebook GR8tops via Facebook GR8Tops

This surgery creates eight feet of space behind the cab—a major increase over the stock five-foot bed—and sheds a lot of weight. In a Facebook post, GR8tops said the installation removed 912 pounds from a 2023 Gladiator, bringing its curb weight down to 3,830 pounds with the spare tire. The company notes that, with the higher 6,250-pound GVWR of Rubicon, Rubicon X, Mojave, and Mojave X models, that leaves 2,430 pounds to play with.

Such a conversion takes advantage of the beefier frame of the Gladiator compared to the related JL Wrangler, albeit at the expense of rear seats that are among the most spacious of any midsize pickup. That perk, along with the Gladiator’s convertible top and Wrangler-bred off-road capability, generally hasn’t been enough to lure buyers away from more-traditional midsize trucks, forcing Jeep to cut prices for the 2025 model year. A military-cosplay Willys ’41 Edition and winch-equipped Shadow Ops Package are new for 2026.

GR8tops via Facebook

What we’d really like to see are some new powertrains. The Gladiator 4xe plug-in hybrid never made it to production, having been cancelled even before Stellantis killed off the other 4xe models. Jeep has also teased Hemi V8 power for the Gladiator, but, given the development costs involved, that may also be left to the aftermarket, like this two-door tray-bed conversion.

