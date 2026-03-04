Japanese Drift Crew Arrested After Wicked Skids Caught on Camera by Tokyo PD

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

While the rest of the world romanticizes drifting in Japan, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has had its fill of smoky skids. If you need proof, just look at the five men arrested by officers on suspicion of dangerous driving recently. The crew is accused of sliding all over the wharf at Tokyo Port in a fleet of rear-wheel-drive Toyotas and Nissan S-chassis, and there appears to be video evidence.

Reports by Japanese outlets like NHK World, TBS News Dig, and FNN say the incident occurred back in December. Footage released by the Tokyo Metro PD shows at least two cars drifting on public roads at night, while all five vehicles appear to be in police custody:

「日本マジキテル連合」5人逮捕 白煙上げ真夜中の都内で危険なドリフト走行「ストリートでやることに意味がある」（2026年03月03日）

Yoshikawa Marcelo Yuji was one of the five drivers arrested. With more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, he’s a fairly well-known figure in the Japanese drift scene. Many of his posts show cars on track—Fuji Speedway, most often—although several videos are filmed on city streets. He acknowledged the run-in with police in a post on Tuesday.

Tokyo Metro PD is referring to the crew as “charismatic figures in the drifting world.” That’s a pretty reasonable conclusion to reach once you see Yoshikawa’s social media. His black and blue chrome Toyota is typically just one in a pack of cars.

I have to say, though: He has those reverse entries down to a science.

Emergency calls related to drifting have reportedly more than doubled in Tokyo over the past year. NHK World writes that some 347 calls were made in 2025 alone. Even though we often look at this kind of tomfoolery with rose-colored glasses because of Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, it presents the same dangers as takeovers in the U.S. That’s not to say drifting isn’t sick, but like any other high-speed antics, it’s better saved for the track.

