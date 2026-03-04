2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Preview Drive: More Fun Than Most Sports Cars

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Enthusiasts are up in arms, concerned that the electric future will be boring, silent, and soulless. It’s a fair concern, honestly, but rest easy, friends, because that isn’t, or at least doesn’t have to be, the case. Hyundai has proven it before, but emphasizes it further with the upcoming 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N EV.

Due to my role as a World Car juror, I had the opportunity to drive a Korea-spec Ioniq 6 N. Here’s what I can tell you in the all-too-brief encounter: The styling may be a love-or-hate affair, but it is a proper sports car that pins a smile on your face as it rips around corners while making all sorts of cool sounds.

The Ioniq 6 N takes the refreshed Ioniq 6 and applies the same formula that first launched in the overgrown hot-hatch Ioniq 5 N. That means a dual-motor powertrain sending 641 horsepower—and while specs are unconfirmed for the U.S. at this point—probably up to about 568 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels. It’s fed by an 84-kWh battery.

Joel Feder

And just like the Ioniq 5 N, the 6 N has speakers placed under the hood and underneath the rear of the car to mimic and emit sound in the same places a gas vehicle would.

These numbers translate into bragging rights for a 0-60 mph time of 3.2 seconds. But based on what I experienced, the real magic is in how this thing handles around Angeles Crest.

Joel Feder

The front lip spoiler with red lipstick sits below Darth Vader-like aero bits on the front bumper that lead into the front fenders. The sill extensions aren’t ridiculous, but definitely noticeable. The rear is the most interesting angle, with a bumper design that picks up where the front leaves off and no attempt at a fake diffuser. But it’s the huge rear spoiler on swan neck mounts that grabs your attention. This is a four-door Hyundai sedan—wild.

Joel Feder

Inside, it’s standard Ioniq 6 fare. The high-back sport bucket seats with backlit N branding look less ridiculous than the available carbon-fiber buckets found in a BMW M3. The dual 12.3-inch touchscreen and digital gauge cluster setup under one piece of glass remains, but it’s reskinned with an interface straight out of the Ioniq 5 N. Buttons and knobs remain for the climate control and main audio functions, thankfully.

Pulling onto a Los Angeles side street and then onto the highway, it’s clear the suspension is firm but compliant as I drive over a pothole. This was far from broken midwest pavement, so I’ll withhold judgment for now.

The same drive modes and powertrain sound options from the 5 N were present. With the sound generators cranked all the way up, it took minutes of blasting up the canyon for my ears to start ringing. This thing is loud, at least from inside the car. And I don’t mean road noise or wind noise, I mean the speakers blasting noise associated with the powertrain as the “revs” from the fake transmission. It wasn’t hard to “bang off the limiter” constantly if I didn’t upshift while in “manual” mode. It all felt so real, at least, the power curve and delivery, and even to an extent, the sounds. I’ve always argued fake sounds in an EV are dumb, and while that hot take hasn’t morphed, there’s no arguing they did add to the Ioniq 6 N’s experience.

The electric power steering system was razor sharp with quick turn-in. My time was limited, but the steering was a delight and communicated what was going on on the pavement with the Pirelli PZero tires.

Above all else, the Ioniq 6 N felt more balanced and agile than its Ioniq 5 N sibling. With less weight hanging from the rear, the entire platform felt more neutral, slightly less tail-happy, and lighter on its rubber feet.

Joel Feder

The Ioniq 6 N hasn’t been priced in the U.S. yet, but when it arrives, it’s expected to cost between $65,000 and $70,000. At some level, it has no direct competitor, but on another level, one might argue it competes with everything from a full-loaded Polestar 4 to a Tesla Model 3 Performance. No other EV at this price, or possibly any, is as singularly focused on being an electric sports sedan.

Ironically, I drove a Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray immediately after my brief time in the Ioniq 6 N. Without question, the Ioniq 6 N was more fun and more engaging despite the Corvette technically being the quicker car. I’m not sure any recent BMW M3 has put a smile on my face the way that Ioniq 6 N did.

Final judgement shall be reserved until the Hyundai Ioniq 6 N arrives in the U.S., we receive full specs and pricing, and we have meaningful time with the car. But for now, it’s clear Hyundai’s made an electric sports sedan that can challenge the best while stirring the soul and truly delivering a fun time behind the wheel.

Hyundai provided The Drive with this vehicle for the purpose of writing this review.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Specs Base Price $65,000-$70,000 est. Powertrain dual-motor | single-speed automatic | all-wheel drive Horsepower 641 Torque 568 lb-ft est. Seating Capacity 5 Curb Weight TBD Cargo Volume 13.1 cubic feet 0-60 mph 3.2 seconds Top Speed TBD