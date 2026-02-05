The Drive Awards: The Best EV of 2026 Is the Nissan Leaf

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

It’s time to crown the best EV we drove in 2025, and it won’t come as a surprise that the field was more competitive than ever. As more EVs flood the market—even during this downtime of sorts—things get progressively more interesting in this segment.

Hyundai came close to a three-peat as The Drive’s Best EV of 2026. In 2023, the Ioniq 6 took the win for its well-rounded performance, followed by the Ioniq 5 N in 2024 for its ability to add real character to the EV driving experience. This year, the Ioniq 9 didn’t take top honors, though it competed against heavyweights like the Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, the Rivian R1T Quad, and the Nissan Leaf. (Though the Santa Fe SUV emerged victorious in our Hybrid category.)

Other than being electric, our four nominees share little in common. From family haulers to performance off-roaders, each serves very different crowds. What makes the competition challenging is that every nominee delivers at the top of its segment. In the end, the humblest of the bunch took home the trophy.

Runner-Up: Hyundai Ioniq 9

Joel Feder

“From the Chiclet-like LED lights to its overall shape, it stands out and looks like nothing else on the road. It feels familiar yet new in both look and functionality, and it’s electric with the right amount of range, which is the future. The Sticking Point: It’s not cheap, and it pushes Hyundai into a new pricing bracket.



“A standout driving dynamic during my weeklong test was the suspension tuning, and mostly for good reasons. The MacPherson strut front and multi-link rear use passive fixed dampers that are shockingly well-tuned. Body motions are almost always controlled and fluid. The bushings almost feel, or I imagine, like they were pulled from a Lexus parts bin from the 90s. The Ioniq 9 shames the Lexus TX’s ride quality, feels far more premium than any Hyundai has a right to, and at first blush, matches that of the sublime Cadillac Lyriq in most ways.



“The price bracket this Hyundai is playing in pits it against the Audi Q6 E-Tron and Cadillac Lyriq. Interestingly, the Ioniq 9 is a better family vehicle than those two EVs, with more space and three rows of seats. The Ioniq 9’s interior and exterior design are more interesting to look at and easier to use than the Audi’s. Though the Cadillac Lyriq is a winner in its own right as a rolling design statement, it can only seat five.” –Joel Feder, Director of Content and Product

Runner-Up: Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo

Andrew P. Collins

“Like all modern Porsches, the Taycan 4S is swift and smooth. But I think the crux of what made the car so pleasant is how well it manages its weight. The vehicle feels very substantial below you—no surprise there, since it weighs 2.5 tons. However, it feels planted, not cumbersome.

“The Taycan Cross Turismo feels like a spaceship; it’s a relaxing daily driver, but it’s still definitely a Porsche. It’s also simultaneously shouty while remaining classy. Anyone looking at it will be able to tell it’s an expensive car, but the fender flares and wagon configuration soften the showboater vibes. You ride into town on a quiet cloud of good taste with this thing, rather than a tornado of hostile elitism (looking at you, G-Wagens).

“Value’s tricky when it comes to P cars—and my Taycan 4S Cross Turismo started at $125,200 but climbed to $165,655 after options. I already called out the options I think are worth springing for—but if deviated stitching or special colors turn you on, your local Porsche dealer will be thrilled to host you. Even after the jump-scare upcharges, this Taycan more than holds its own against other cars at that price point (or higher) in terms of all-around automotive excellence.” –Andrew P. Collins, Executive Editor

Runner-Up: Rivian R1T Quad

Joel Feder

“The R1T pickup and R1S SUV sit atop the lineup as the range-topping models. The new four-motor variants also debut a native NACS charging port that’s standard across the lineup for 2026. But it’s the extra motors, new software tricks, and pricing that set the R1 Quads apart from the rest. Oh, and did I mention 1,025 horsepower and 2.5-second zero to 60 (2.6 for R1S)?

“The RAD Tuner (Rivian Adventure Department) is, for now, a Quad exclusive. It’s a new powertrain tool that allows the driver to completely modify everything from power split and wheel spin to roll stiffness and damping. In all, 10 variables can be modified independently and saved for future use. It’s ridiculously cool, beyond anything another production vehicle has today, and takes custom powertrain and vehicle dynamics settings to an entirely new level.

“Almost no one needs an R1T Quad. This amount of power and performance is completely over the top, and the price premium of about $15,000 over a Tri-Motor will be hard to justify for most. But these aren’t rational times, and the Quad is not a rational vehicle.” –Joel Feder, Director of Content and Product

Winner: Nissan Leaf

Nissan

Who doesn’t love a good underdog story? When it launched in 2010, the Nissan Leaf was the first affordable, mass-market EV—a humble little hatchback. Now, it’s finally moved with the times. The shift to a crossover brings more space, but the bigger story is everything else: sharper styling, better tech, and improved range.

Outside, the new Leaf didn’t just get a redesign. It received a complete transformation for the modern era. Clean lines, an intriguing silhouette, and bold wheels give it real presence (right down to taillights that nod to the Nissan Z). It is the kind of EV you want to see out on the road, breaking up the sea of Teslas and Ioniqs. Finished in playful colors like the Seabreeze Blue Pearl I tested, it is more than capable of doing precisely that.

And that playfulness carries on to the driving experience. Driven through the San Diego countryside, the Leaf was a genuine joy, looking like a crossover but handling more like the hatchback it once was. Comfortable ride quality, engaging acceleration, and a simple, practical interior are complemented by excellent visibility, making the Leaf an exceptional journeyman’s EV. Features such as a dimming panoramic sunroof feel lifted from luxury EVs that cost over twice as much. Starting around $30k for the S+ trim with an estimated 303 miles of range, the Leaf enters the crossover EV ring with absolute confidence.

It seems Nissan has turned over a new Leaf, both literally and figuratively, marking a full-circle moment for the brand’s EV experiment. What began as a mainstream electric hatch has matured into something genuinely desirable. That remarkable transformation is what makes the Leaf The Drive’s EV of 2026.