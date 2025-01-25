This Custom Shop Turns Sneakers Into Car-Matching Livery Tributes

When you take pride in something, naturally, you want to show it off—whether it’s your kid, your cat, or your car. One modern canvas of such expression is shoes. Pro athletes, for example, are known to wear their hearts on their kicks. Car culture is no different when it comes to similar sentiments, and we found a guy who can put your favorite liveries on your feet.

Mr. Simply Custom is an Indonesia-based custom design shop “fusing fashion and art.” Sure, they can create specialty artwork on bags, wallets, devices, and whatnot, but its specialty is shoes. You can check out the shop’s “Take my money!” sneaker concepts on Instagram with full collections showcased on the shop’s website.

As expected, the cars section has plenty of familiar pop culture names, such as Initial D and the Fast & Furious series, but you’ll also find sneaker designs featuring Formula 1 teams and other well-known liveries like Subaru‘s blue and gold rally colors or Gulf’s distinctive blue and orange. And “Mr. S” isn’t some random fanboy having fun with paint. He’s collaborated with the likes of drift king Keiichi Tsuchiya and widebody kit wizards Liberty Walk.

What also differentiates Mr. S from other sneaker concept boards floating around social media is that his car art designs are actually available for purchase. And they won’t cost an arm and a leg, especially if you’re a sneakerhead.

Prices start in the mid-$300s and climb to the mid-$400s depending on the shoe size and style. Only men’s shoes are available, though, which range from size 6 to 13. I’m personally SOL because I’d be a 5 or 5.5 in men’s. [insert crying emoji here]

Mr. Simply Custom

Nike appears to be the brand of choice, with the Dunk Low the go-to style. From the factory, the lifestyle shoe currently retails for $115 to $160. Not into low tops? There are a handful of designs painted onto an Air Jordan 1, which the Swoosh brand sells for $125. With Mr. S paintwork added, look to pay at least $410. There are some Air Force 1s floating around, too. I’m sure you can always request a style if it’s not listed for your design choice.

Because these are custom pieces, keep in mind that all purchases are non-refundable. Mr. S doesn’t keep an inventory around, either. Each piece is made to order with a 6- to 8-week processing time. But for those of you whose feet fall into the average size range, know that worldwide shipping is free. Taxes and any required customs fees are, of course, extra.

Although not all of the concepts shown via Mr. S’ social media are for sale, a good number of them are. And, as with anything, if you’ve got enough money, a price can probably be given if you want something bad enough.

Know any other car culture/fashion intersections we should have on our radar? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com.