Buy This 1970 GM Bus That’s Been Turned Into an RV and Start a Band

When it comes to style, no modern RV can hold a candle to this 1970 General Motors PD4108 “Buffalo Bus,” which is making a repeat appearance on Bring a Trailer. But if you buy it, you’re pretty much obligated to start a band and go on tour. It would be a shame to use this vintage coach for anything else.

The 35-foot bus was originally delivered to James River Bus Lines of Blackstone, Virginia, to haul passengers. The RV conversion was carried out by Connecticut owners over a 10-year period, and was completed in 2004. The work, which included adding a lounge, kitchenette, and bedroom with an en suite bathroom, was so good that the RV was featured on the cover of Bus Conversions magazine. Since it’s already famous, it’s clearly perfect for show business.

GM used to make lots of other things besides cars. It was one of the largest bus manufacturers in the United States, building distinctive-looking models like the New Look (also known as the “Fishbowl” for its copious glass) that was once as common a sight on city streets as the Checker cab. The Buffalo Bus was introduced in 1966 as a long-haul competitor to the Scenicruiser built for Greyhound Lines in the 1950s, with a similar elevated seating area that inspired the “Buffalo” nickname.

Both 35-foot and 40-foot versions were made, with seating for up to 49 passengers and production lasting until 1980. This one is powered by a Detroit Diesel 9.3-liter V8 connected to an Allison V730 three-speed automatic transmission. It’s also fitted with a Webasto diesel-fired furnace and 10-kilowatt Kubota generator, eight deep-cycle batteries, and a 4,000-watt inverter. A 24-volt electrical system runs the onboard equipment, including a pair of rooftop air conditioners.

The interior features Berber carpets in front and hand-laid tile floors in the back. There’s a two-burner electric glass cooktop and microwave in the kitchen, an eight-inch memory foam mattress in the bedroom, and a slide-out television in the lounge. The decor is best described as “whatever Home Depot had in stock,” but there are some bison-themed elements, as well as an airbrushed mural on the aluminum bodywork, referring to the bus’ nickname.

This RV conversion was previously listed on Bring a Trailer in November 2025, but the buyer did not follow up on their commitment to purchase (and was subsequently reprimanded). The site emphasizes that this had nothing to do with the vehicle itself, which is listed with a clean Missouri title and an indicated 89,000 miles. Make it yours and add a few more, why don’t’cha?