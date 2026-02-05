GM Heavy-Duty Pickups Will Keep Allison Transmission Branding After All

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

I wrote back in November that General Motors and Allison Transmission were set to part ways after decades of collaboration. The two couldn’t agree on a renewed licensing deal, so Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickup models stopped carrying Allison branding after Dec. 31, 2025. I’m here to report now that such is no longer the case, and you’ll soon start to see the familiar badge again following a fresh agreement between the manufacturers.

If you’re wondering what difference this will make in terms of the trucks’ hardware, the answer is “nada.” Allison hasn’t built transmissions for GM since the automaker switched to the 10L1000 in model-year 2020. Practically all of Allison’s involvement in the past six years has been marketing related, as it lent its name to GM’s hardware for a set amount of money.

“Soon, the Allison Transmission badge will be reintroduced to production of 2026 model year Chevy and GMC HD trucks,” a GM spokesperson told The Drive. “As you know, GM and Allison have a long history of working together to develop tough, dependable transmissions. This agreement will reinforce to customers that Chevy and GMC HD Trucks are equipped with trusted, Allison-branded 10L1000 10-speed transmission that delivers the performance, capability, and durability customers expect.”

Chevrolet

Allison developed a mighty reputation amongst heavy-duty pickup buyers throughout the 2000s and 2010s. In fact, drivers who were less than enthused about GM’s independent front suspension on its 2500- and 3500-series trucks were willing to deal with it so long as they got a bulletproof transmission. Diesel trucks with LB7, LBZ, LLY, LMM, LML, and L5P Gen 1 Duramax engines got true Allison-designed and Allison-built units, while L5P Gen 2 trucks have been shipped exclusively with GM-designed and Allison-branded hardware.

This is an interesting development in the 10L1000 saga. Its track record is less than stellar, with owners reporting valve body failures that left them without a truck for months. The buzz surrounding those problems has died down in recent months, so here’s hoping Allison and GM get a fresh start here—for their sakes, and truck owners’.

Got a tip or question for the author? Contact them directly: caleb@thedrive.com