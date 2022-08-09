‘Street Outlaws’ Star Ryan Fellows Killed In Crash While Filming

One of the stars of the TV show Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, Ryan Fellows, died early Sunday in a fiery crash just outside Las Vegas while filming the show, according to TMZ. Fellows was 41.

Citing "a source connected with the show," TMZ says Fellows crashed during the eighth out of nine races scheduled for the night and that Fellows was driving a "gold Nissan 240Z." It's unclear whether this is actually the orange "Scooby Doo" Nissan documented extensively on social media and described as a 280Z by Fellows on YouTube or a different Z altogether. The Street Outlaws star reportedly lost control near the finish line causing the car to roll and catch fire. Onlookers apparently attempted to get him out but could not do so in time.

Street Outlaws is a series of shows on Discovery in which people drag race on public (albeit apparently closed) roads often for hefty cash wagers. Back in January, another Street Outlaws star JJ Da Boss and his wife Tricia were both injured in a crash, with the latter having to be hospitalized. Below is a clip of Fellows racing a $300,000 Lamborghini Huracan and nearly losing control.

"The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows," the Discovery Channel said in a statement. "We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss."

According to a GoFundMe raising money for the family, Fellows left behind a wife and two children. "Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road 'warrior' in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars, and business in sales/advertising," the campaign reads. "He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him."