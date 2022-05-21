Rick Ross Is Hosting a Car Show at His House This Weekend

Rapper and record executive Rick Ross is hosting a blowout car and bike show this weekend for about 4500 of his closest friends at his home in Fayetteville, Georgia. The recording artist behind the smash hit “Hustlin’” has put his enthusiasm for car culture on display for years and has amassed an impressive collection of his own.

At his palatial estate south of Atlanta, Ross’ first car show is sure to be spectacular. Fellow rapper T.I. is expected to be there, Ross told TMZ, among other “heavyweights from the Atlanta area” including sports figures, music stars, and celebrities (maybe Atlanta local Ludacris will even show up). Ross says there will be 20 food trucks and multiple DJs spinning his tracks and favorites to get the crowd going. There is a competitive aspect, too: judges will crown a Best of Show at some point during the eclectic event.

Ross’ personal assortment of cars includes donks, exotics, trucks, and classics from the ‘50s. On his Instagram page, the rapper shows off an entire row of red cars, a ribbon of aqua-hued cars, a 1959 Shasta trailer, and more. Ross has been known to have several exotics in his collection like a Lamborghini Murcielago, and even a custom Gucci 1971 Chevrolet Impala. He also has a thing for Bel Air hardtops, with several from 1955-1957 in the set.

And he’s in the market for more, maybe even at his own show.

“I’ll be looking for cars as well,” Ross told TMZ with a grin. “I’ll be walking around with a money bag.”

Ross founded Maybach Music Group in 2009, and he has been featured as an artist on tracks by John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Drake, and Skip Marley. He also bought his first Wingstop restaurant in 2017 and has built his millions snapping up several more locations.

General admission tickets are $250 each, but the show appears to be sold out; I guess you could show up at his house on Evander Holyfield Highway and see if you can talk your way in but that doesn’t seem likely at this juncture. Keep your eye on his Instagram page, where he'll surely be hyping it up; Ross plans to make this an annual event.