This Is the King Kong Cannon, a Chinese Pickup With an Extremely Good Name

Bronco, Raptor, Gladiator, Ram, Trail Boss: proof that macho names sell trucks. And if more machismo is better, maybe Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors would have a chance to break into the U.S. market with its new pickup, the impossibly masculine King Kong Cannon. Revealed this week, the King Kong Cannon is a new crew-cab pickup, one that straddles the line between midsize and full-size. According to specs published by Australia's Drive (unaffiliated), it's a few inches narrower than a 2021 Ford Ranger, but about as long as a 2021 Ford F-150.

With its smaller bed and reported payload of just 1,102 pounds, Great Wall's truck is a bit more Diddy Kong than King Kong when it comes to brute strength, though its better approach and departure angles may make it marginally more capable off-road. Assuming, that is, it can be had with four-wheel drive, info on which isn't available. All we know about its powertrain are the engine options, which consist of two 2.0-liter turbo engines, one gas and one diesel. They produce up to 195 and 164 horsepower respectively, according to Yiche, and reportedly return over 21 mpg. Not great for a full-size truck, but not awful either, especially if that turns out to be for a four-wheel-drive model.

