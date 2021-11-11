Take a Look at the Hand-Built Interior of the Radford Lotus Type 62-2

Radford was once a luxury coachbuilder in the mid-20th century, before gradually fading out of view. The name has been brought back however, revived by a team including Jenson Button and Ant Anstead, with the Radford Lotus Type 62-2 the new company's headline product. This week, Radford revealed the limited-production sportscar will feature a bespoke interior designed in partnership with luxury watchmaker Bremont, complementing the vehicle's elegant throwback styling. The aim was to embrace the lightweight ethos of the Lotus brand, given the car is built on an Evora platform and is inspired by the original Type 62 racer. To this end, carbon-fiber is used heavily throughout, from the A-pillars to the headliner and floor, providing a modern aesthetic that's both sportscar-appropriate with a high-end feel.

Twitter/Ant Anstead The Radford Type 62-2, seen here in Gold Leaf livery.

The design is intended to keep drivers comfortable and focused while stretching the legs of the car, which ships with a 430 horsepower supercharged V6 in Classic guise, shared with the Lotus Emira. The Radford Gold Leaf models get a bump to 500 horsepower. Meanwhile, the limited-edition of twelve John Player Special models will sport an upgraded supercharger, taking power up to 600 horsepower at the flywheel. Naturally, Bremont's influence is felt strongly in the design. Nick English, co-founder of Bremont, is proud of the company's work on the interior. “We’re thrilled to have been asked to create a beautiful mechanical rally timer featuring a stopwatch and clock for the interior of this car, all exquisitely engineered in Britain, just like the Radford Lotus Type 62-2 itself," said English. The twin dials are big, bold, and brash, unmissable where they stick out on the dash.

Radford