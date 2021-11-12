Dozens of Cars Need Repairs After Ohio Gas Station Sells Tainted Fuel

The Speedway station in Avon Lake, Ohio admitted to Cleveland 19 News that it had mistakenly sold "tainted gas" to customers late Monday and into Tuesday. While the Speedway didn't acknowledge exactly what made the fuel tainted, at least one local repair shop with cars lined up for repair believes that drivers may have received diesel or at least a blend of gasoline and diesel .

Casey Fields, a service advisor at nearby Automotive Specialty Services, told WKYC that he extracted samples of gasoline from vehicles that visited the Speedway. Upon inspection, he found it to have a green hue. This, according to Fields, is an indication that it had been tainted with diesel.

Repair shops have since begun fielding calls from hundreds of locals who believe that their vehicles may have been affected by the mix-up. And while drivers will need to address the problem, it won't be without cost. Owners who received tainted gas are allegedly shelling out between $1,200 and $1,600 for repairs, as local mechanics quote jobs taking between eight and 12 hours to rid the car of the tainted fuel. These jobs include flushing the fuel system, replacing the car's fuel filter, and potentially replacing injectors.

Fields encourages drivers who believe they were affected to have their vehicles checked, or at minimum have a fuel sample tested.