Can a Diesel Engine Run on Gasoline? Let's Find Out

Diesel engines and gasoline engines are so fundamentally different that it's possible to do real damage simply by filling up your car with the wrong fuel. Converting a diesel engine to actually successfully run on gasoline is thus naturally a huge job, requiring major engineering changes to the very heart of the motor. However, YouTubers aren't easily deterred, and Garage 54 did the hard yards required to make an old diesel minivan engine burn gasoline instead.

The motor in question is a Toyota 2CT turbodiesel engine, yanked from a minivan and left to sit for a year before the project began. Vlad, the star of Garage 54, starts by highlighting the work required to convert the engine. Diesel engines use compression ignition, and don't have sparkplugs, so these need to be installed into the combustion chamber somehow. The high-pressure diesel fuel delivery system is also not suitable for delivering gasoline to the cylinders. Most difficult of all is changing the compression ratio. The diesel engine has a 23:1 compression ratio, which would quickly lead to detonation if fueled with gasoline. This needs to be reduced closer to 10:1 if the engine is to run safely on gas.