Watch a 44-Year-Old Datsun 280Z Get Washed for the First Time Ever

​ Strange things happen to a car when you don't wash it for more than 40 years. If daily driven around Chicago for that time, it becomes a rolling advertisement for tetanus shots. If stuffed away in a Pennsylvania barn, like one 1976 Datsun 280Z was, it collects a thick layer of dust that a team of professional detailers can alchemize into one of those Oddly Satisfying™ YouTube videos.

Purchased in 1976 at Campus Datsun in Philadelphia, the Datsun 280Z in question was driven over 130 miles to its new home only for its buyer to decide they wanted to change just a few things. Shortly after scope creep set in, the Z's owner lost their job, forcing them to shelve the project, which was put into storage for what eventually became more than four decades. During this time, the car's owner became more interested in 4x4s, so in July 2019, they finally sold it to a fellow Z owner, who called in the detailing big guns: AMMO NYC.