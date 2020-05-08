The New York Tuner Spreading the Gospel of Japan's Wild 'Bosozoku' Car Culture

We all know how the story goes. A father shares his passion for cars with his offspring, passing down his mechanical skills and educating them on how to be a part of the culture at large. Then he grows up and incorporates what he’s learned into the cars he builds, maybe passes it on to his own kids someday. And so the cycle repeats itself.

John Roman had the same trajectory. At least, at first. Then it morphed into something completely different.

Roman grew up in various boroughs of New York, learning cars from his dad. He also fell into a variety of different passions besides cars like art, photography, and punk and hardcore music. Still, something was missing, he told The Drive on a video shoot earlier this year. (In the interest of full disclosure, I've been working with Roman on some video projects on the side as well.)

“Being into cars, as people understood cars [and] as I understood cars growing up...there was a lot of status tied to that and a lot of vanity," he said. "Things that you wouldn’t necessarily think were in step with being a punk.”

Even after curating and building an extremely clean "bugeye" Subaru Impreza WRX that garnered much praise on the North American Subaru Impreza Owners Club forums, John still felt like a “closeted” car guy—an enthusiast, but an owner of a vehicle that didn’t quite speak his truth. But a favorite band, a documentary, and a love for photography would change all of that, assisting him in discovering a subculture within car culture at large that unified all his passions into one.

Eventually he found his version of punk car culture. It just had to come from a different country. It was called Bosozoku. Around for decades in Japan, Bosozoku means "violent running gang" and its hooligan-style cars (and bikes, which is where it started) feature huge wings, lowered bodies, wide fender flares and towering exhaust pipes.