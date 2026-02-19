2027 Audi RS5 Avant: It Doesn’t Get Much Better Than This

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Cue in the naysayers: “it’s too aggro,” “Audi has lost its way,” “look at all those screens,” and my favorite, “I prefer the old X, Y, and Z.” If you’re one of these people headed into the comments section to talk about how everything new sucks, and you miss the old days, be my guest. You’re not entirely wrong, but please remember that the next time an automaker kills a wagon, coupe, or convertible variant in favor of a bloated crossover for the mass market.

The other option is to look at the new 2027 Audi RS5 Avant (and its liftback sedan sibling) and imagine what it would be like to drive one. It produces 630 horsepower from its twin-turbo, plug-in-hybrid V6, so I think it’d be a hoot, don’t you? Surely it can be hard to do so because most of us can’t afford one (myself included), but isn’t that the point of stupid-cool cars like this? To get pumped and think of how cool it would be to do a European road trip in one, or drive by your ex’s house and show them how much cooler and better off you are now? To modify it and give it a billion hp just because you can? And let’s not forget, this isn’t some Ferrari limited to 300 units, where you have to personally know Piero Ferrari’s childhood nanny to get an allocation; it’s just an Audi wagon.

It’s not yet confirmed whether it will come to the States, and an Audi spokesperson declined to comment, noting that more information would be available closer to launch. But given that Mercedes-Benz and BMW currently offer their high-po longroofs here, there’s a chance. Plus, Audi already offers the RS6 Avant here, so we can only hope, right?

Whether it comes here or not, it doesn’t take away the fact that this new wagon keeps the Autobahn fantasy alive. When I daydream about winning the lotto, abandoning my current life, and moving to some small town nestled in the Alps, I picture one of these in my garage. I imagine throwing my Newfie and Saint Bernard pups in the back and going into town for supplies, or rocketing down the Autobahn at stupid speeds for a night out in Munich. Sure, anyone with deep pockets could do that in a G-Wagen or Urus, but why would you when you can do it in a badass wagon?

Either way, enjoy these photos below. Hopefully, this rant has given you a mental break from your mundane morning, for better or worse.

TSP TSP TSP

TSP Audi

