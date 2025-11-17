New Prototype Spy Shots Confirm Audi RS6 Sedan Is Back for 2027

Get Spyglass: The insider hookup, in your inbox Your exclusive look at future cars and secret prototypes, straight from our spy photographer. Email address Sign Up Thank you!

Like you, we’re fans of V8-powered wagons. The Audi RS6 is just plain cool (even if it does weigh as much as a small locomotive), and we’ve been heartened by recent hints from Audi that the formula is here to stay. Needless to say, we’re even more encouraged by new spy photos of the German bruiser’s replacement.

And if that wasn’t cool enough by itself, our spies brought us more welcome news this morning: The wagon isn’t the only RS6 that will return for 2027; the sedan’s coming back too! Your author is a card-carrying (not to mention Cadillac-owning) member of the sport sedan gang, so color me particularly intrigued.

We’ve already spotted the new RS6 Avant twice now—once for each of the super-wagon‘s powertrain variants (yes, the electric model is apparently still in the pipeline). One glance at this prototype reveals it for the RS variant that it is. The wheel and brake package alone is a pretty solid giveaway, but the punched-out fenders and open vents matched by oval exhaust tips in the rear really drive this one home. And, I’ve gotta say, it looks refreshingly compact. That’s 2025 for you.

Am I crazy, or is there a little early-2000s Subaru Legacy in that rear end? And I mean that in a good way; the 2006 Spec.B was a classy design with clean lines and none of Subie’s usually over-the-top rally-car shenanigans. If I cock my head a little more, I see a little Saab back there too.

Due to Audi’s typical launch cadence, it could be another year or two before we see any of these variants stateside—and let’s be honest, the chances of the electric model coming here are slim to zero.

There was a time when the new RS6 Avant was expected to be electric-only, but the world being what it is, that strategy is completely out the window. We reported back in June that Audi would likely go with a plug-in hybrid variant of its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Since both gas-powered prototypes have borne decals indicating that they have hybrid batteries on board, that looks like a done deal.

