2026 Toyota Corolla Cross First Drive Review: Get the Hybrid

The Toyota Corolla Cross closed out 2024 as the third-best-selling car in the world. After spending time behind the wheel of the 2026 Corolla Cross and 2026 Corolla Cross Hybrid, it’s easy to see why. The compact crossover segment is competitive, and Toyota’s strategy is simple: focus on the essentials.

“Basic” can mean many things. It can be boring, or it can be precisely what most drivers want: everything you need, nothing you don’t. The Corolla Cross gets most of it right, though the gas version falls short of the hybrid in both power and smoothness.

I headed out to Sonoma wine country to test both gas and hybrid models, including a hill climb up a steep dirt grade with three passengers aboard. The result? A crossover that excels at daily duties while remaining competent in more demanding situations. It’s the “daily to end all dailies,” with thoughtful attention to the basics—but those who cross-shop the gas and hybrid models will immediately notice where the extra power and refinement of the hybrid make a difference.

The Basics

For 2026, the Corolla Cross continues its mission as a practical, value-packed compact crossover. Gas models start at $26,130, while hybrid models start at $30,490 (including $1,495 destination). Both drivetrains offer AWD, though gas buyers can also opt for FWD. Fuel economy is a standout feature: hybrid AWD delivers 42 combined mpg, while gas AWD models manage 30 mpg combined (32 mpg for FWD).

The Corolla Cross seats five comfortably, with 17 cubic feet of cargo behind the rear seats and 44 cubic feet with them folded (AWD). Towing capacity is up to 1,500 pounds. Add generous storage in the redesigned center console, and you’ve got a crossover that’s practical for everyday errands, weekend adventures, and modest hauling.

Exterior and Interior Design

The 2026 Corolla Cross wears distinct faces for its two powertrains. Gas models sport a rugged grill, while hybrids get a sleeker, color-matched design. Both now feature full LED headlights and new wheel designs. Color options pop, too, with options like Cavalry Blue and Soul Red.

Inside, the Corolla Cross continues Toyota’s philosophy of practical comfort with a tiny pinch of style. A new Portobello interior on the XLE offers a premium look that borders on Lexus. Both hybrids and gas models offer a 10.5-inch touchscreen on higher trims, fully digital driver displays, and intuitive infotainment controls. Apple CarPlay is seamless, the JBL sound system is impressively punchy, and the wireless phone charging pad is a thoughtful touch. In the XSE and XLE trims, the interior is upgraded with Toyota’s proprietary SofTex material, a welcome polished touch.

Driving Experience

Handling is a strong point for the Corolla Cross. Built on the TNGA-C platform, the suspension is soft enough to absorb road imperfections while maintaining composure in corners. Dynamics lean more car-like than SUV-like. The hybrid takes the edge thanks to its slightly sportier suspension, while gas models settle for a standard MacPherson strut setup up front. Both models display proficient handling characteristics that promise confidence while prioritizing daily comfort.

Power delivery is where the difference between the gas and hybrid models becomes most apparent. The gas engine’s 169-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder is adequate for daily commuting but often feels strained under moderate acceleration. The CVT frequently ramps the RPMs higher than you might expect, which can make merging or passing feel labored. We noted the lack of power back in our 2022 Corolla Cross review as well, so it’s evident that not much has changed on that front. Thankfully, the hybrid is the hero in this scenario. Its 196 combined horsepower and three electric motors, smooths out acceleration, improves throttle response, and reduces CVT interference. That extra power makes the Corolla Cross Hybrid a noticeably more enjoyable and confident drive.

One highlight of my test drive was a hill climb on a steep dirt grade. With three passengers aboard and stock tires, the hybrid handled a consistent 15–20% incline without hesitation. Its AWD system delivered traction seamlessly. The experience reinforced the hybrid’s superiority in both performance and versatility for those who may push their compact SUV beyond typical city streets.

Price and Competition

Starting just over $26,000 for the gas and $30,000 for the hybrid, the Corolla Cross is positioned squarely against rivals like the Honda HR-V, Mazda CX-30, and Hyundai Kona. Optional features, such as the larger infotainment screen, SofTex-trimmed seats, and heated controls, elevate higher trims, making the Corolla Cross feel more expensive than its price suggests.

The takeaway: buyers looking for a practical, all-purpose compact SUV can get almost everything they need in a base gas model. But for those who value smoother acceleration, stronger passing power, and impressive fuel economy, the hybrid is worth the extra few thousand dollars.

Value/Verdict

The 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross proves that doing the basics exceptionally well is a winning formula. It isn’t flashy, nor is it trying to be. Instead, it delivers on space, capability, comfort, and fuel efficiency with thoughtful attention to the things that matter most to everyday drivers. The hybrid elevates that experience and in my opinion, it’s a must.



Toyota has taken a sensible, back-to-basics approach and executed it with polish, style, and utility. The 2026 Corolla Cross is modern, competent, and highly desirable in a segment where simplicity often translates to value. For buyers who want a crossover that gets the job done without compromise, and especially those considering daily driving combined with occasional city escape, the hybrid is the clear standout. For those mostly focused on the bottom line, the gas model will cover every essential well enough to make it a smart buy.

2026 Toyota Cross Specs Gas Hybrid Price (As tested) $26,130 (TBA) $30,490 (TBA) Powertrain 2.0-liter four-cylinder | CVT | front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive 2.0-liter four-cylinder aided by three electric motors | CVT | all-wheel drive Horsepower 169 196 Torque 151 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm 139 lb-ft @ 4,400 rpm Seating Capacity 5 5 Curb Weight FWD: 3,170 pounds

AWD: 3,325 pounds 3,340 pounds Towing Capacity 1,500 pounds 1,500 pounds Ground Clearance 8.1 inches 8.0 inches Cargo Volume FWD: 19.6 cubic feet

AWD: 17.1 cubic feet 17 cubic feet | 44 cubic feet with rear seats folded EPA Fuel Economy FWD: 31 mpg city | 33 mpg highway | 32 mpg combined

AWD: 29 mpg city | 31 mpg highway | 30 mpg combined (Toyota-estimated) 46 mpg city | 39 mpg highway | 42 mpg combined (Toyota-estimated) Score 8/10 8.5/10

Quick Take This is really all you need to tackle daily life.

