2025 Toyota Sienna Quick Review: The Last Honest Minivan

For decades, minivans were the butt of every car enthusiast joke; a colorlessly pragmatic segment where automotive dreams went to die. But a few years ago, something weird happened. Minivans actually got kind of cool and not that bad to drive while also collectively reminding us that these vehicles are, objectively speaking, superior to three-row SUVs when it comes to hauling a lot of people and cargo. While I don’t think many families have ditched their Durango Hellcats for Pacifica Hybrids, that shift in perception has helped minivans shed some of the stigma that would-be owners have inherently “given up” on interesting cars.

The fourth-generation Toyota Sienna, by contrast, doesn’t really attempt to capitalize on this trend. Introduced in 2021 and lightly refreshed for the 2025 model year, the Sienna celebrates its minivan-ness with a steadfast focus on moving lots of people and cargo comfortably, efficiently, and safely.

Bradley Iger

Sure, there are styling updates—for example, the XSE model scores a new black inlay over the headlights, and Toyota says that its unique honeycomb grille helps bolster the model’s “sporty” vibe. But even in this racy Ruby Flare Pearl hue, the Sienna feels pretty anonymous in rush hour traffic. And I’m totally fine with that. If you’re buying a minivan to get noticed, you’re doing it wrong.

The hybrid powertrain, which is standard on all Siennas, does nothing to betray this theme. Any semblance of sporting intent has been tossed out the window thanks to the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), which makes every attempt to accelerate feel like a strained and unfinished sentence. But it also helps the Sienna deliver impressive fuel economy figures of 36 mpg in both city and highway driving in front-wheel-drive form. (Opt for e-AWD and Toyota estimates a slightly less efficient 35 combined mpg.) And when the hybrid system asks the four-cylinder engine to get involved in the proceedings, the hand-off is virtually seamless—a level of refinement that can still elude hybrid systems in vehicles costing three times as much.

Bradley Iger

While the Sienna is mechanically unchanged for 2025, what has been revamped are the technologies that families will use on a day-to-day basis, and I’d argue that’s more important here. Updates like standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto across all trims will be welcome news to potential buyers, and I can report that the feature worked flawlessly during my limited time with the Sienna. As did the new wireless charger, which boasts faster charging speeds as well as elevated “borders” that help prevent devices from sliding around and off of the pad’s sweet spot.

Also new for 2025 is an available 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is virtually identical to the optional 12.3-inch display in the new Land Cruiser. While not as feature-rich as a current-generation BMW iDrive or Stellantis Uconnect system, the graphics are sharp, it’s quick to respond to inputs, and screen mirroring fires up with zero fuss. And let’s be honest, that’s what you’re going to use the system for 98% of the time.

Bradley Iger

A new 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster is also standard on XSE trims and above, and these two large screens go a long way toward making the Sienna’s cabin feel more contemporary. The 2025 model also introduces Toyota’s new rear seat reminder system, which uses a 60GHz band radar sensor mounted above the vehicle’s headliner to scan and detect things moving around in the rear seats.

If you forget that you have pets, small children, or incredibly submissive friends, the alerts can escalate from subtle chimes and honks of the horn all the way to text messages and phone calls if the system deems it necessary (and you have a Toyota Safety Connect subscription). We weren’t given an opportunity to test this feature, so we’ll just have to take Toyota’s word for it, but this seems like something that could be a literal life-saver in extreme circumstances.

Bradley Iger

Also on the menu for 2025 is an integrated vacuum that’s mounted in the center console but can reach all the way to the third row, along with a “FridgeBox” that can keep items either cool or frozen depending on the setting selected. These two features are standard for the top Platinum models and optional for Limited.

While these updates probably won’t elevate anyone’s sex appeal, they do address the real-world needs of minivan owners in very thoughtful and practical ways, and that really speaks to a larger concept throughout. The 2025 Toyota Sienna isn’t about defying expectations. It’s about embracing them.

2025 Toyota Sienna Specs Base Price (XSE FWD as tested) $40,635 ($49,455) Powertrain 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid | continuously variable automatic | front- or all-wheel drive Horsepower 245 Torque 176 lb-ft (gas engine)

199 lb-ft (front e-motor)

89 lb-ft (rear e-AWD motor) Seating Capacity 7 or 8 Cargo Volume 33.5 cubic feet behind third row | 75.2 cubic feet behind second row | 101.0 cubic feet behind first row Curb Weight 4,610-4,725 pounds Towing Capacity 3,500 pounds Ground Clearance 6.3 inches

6.9 inches (Woodland) Fuel Economy (est.) 36 mpg city | 36 highway | 36 combined (FWD)

34 mpg city | 36 highway | 35 combined (AWD) Quick Take New features and updated tech keep the Sienna relevant, but the lackluster driving experience makes this a largely utilitarian affair. Score 7.5/10

Toyota

