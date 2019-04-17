Best Remote Car Starters: Top Devices That Offer Security & Convenience

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

If you're looking for the best remote car starter on the market, this is the place to start. The technology has been around for a while and depending on what you're looking for, there are many different options available. Check out our remote starter reviews to find one that offers the best performance and features for the best price.

Best Remote Car Starter Overall: Viper 5706V 2-Way Car Security with Remote Start System

Best Value Remote Car Starter: Crimestopper RS4-G5 1-Way Remote Start and Keyless Entry System with Trunk Pop

Best Remote Car Starter Honorable Mention: Python 5706P Responder LC3 SST 2-Way Security with Remote Start System

Benefits of Remote Car Starters

Make life more comfortable. On a chilly morning, you can use a remote starter to preheat your vehicle before you leave for work or run some errands. When it’s really hot outside, you can turn on the air conditioning so your car doesn’t feel like a sauna when you get in.

It's a luxury you can afford. The best remote car starter provides convenience and offers a range of options, including security features such as an alarm system and the ability to lock or unlock your doors. They don't cost a lot of money considering the peace of mind they provide.

It's a great upgrade. Some new vehicles come equipped with remote starters, but most older vehicles do not. The best aftermarket remote start systems generally have more advanced features and can start your vehicle easily by simply pushing a button.

Types of Remote Car Starters

Factory System

A lot of new vehicles have factory remote starter systems already in place. However, they generally are more limited in range and have fewer features than aftermarket car starters. For example, you may need to be within 30 feet of your car when using a factory remote starter in order for it to work.

Aftermarket System

The best aftermarket remote start systems offer longer range and numerous features, such as water-resistant technology, interactive LCD screens, and USB charging. Some of the best remote car starter brands also feature advanced security systems and sensors to detect theft or impacts (i.e., someone or something hitting your vehicle).

Hand-Held Transmitter

Most remote car starters feature an independent, hand-held remote transmitter that allows you to start your vehicle from a distance. You simply push the button on the remote to start your vehicle's engine. These transmitters are often the size of a key fob and can easily fit in your pocket or in a bag or purse.

Smartphone Control

Some of the best remote car starters allow you to pair them with your smartphone. You simply download an app and use your phone to start your vehicle. This type of remote car starter typically features two-way capabilities, meaning you receive information about your vehicle on your device, such as confirmation that the engine is running.

Top Brands

Viper

Viper, based in Vista, California, produces some of the world's best-selling vehicle security and remote start products. The company is under the Directed Electronics umbrella, which was founded in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1982. One top product is the Viper 5906V Color Remote Start & Security.

Python

Like Viper, Python is under the Directed Electronics umbrella, which moved from Ohio to Southern California in 1986. Python designs products specifically for vehicle security, including remote start systems. One popular product is the Python 5706P Responder LC3 SST 2-Way Security with Remote Start System.

Avital

Over the past 20 years, security company Avital has secured more than 100 patents and innovation awards. The company, also under the Directed Electronics umbrella, makes products geared toward vehicle security, including remote start systems. One popular product is the AVITAL 5303L Security/Remote Start System.

Audiovox

Audiovox operates under VOXX Electronics. The company started in 1965 in New York as a car sound company and has since solidified its position in the mobile electronics industry. One top product is the Audiovox APS57E Remote Starter.

Crimestopper Safety & Security

Crimestopper has been focusing on vehicle security and safety products for over 30 years. Based in Tempe, Arizona, the company makes remote starters, Fortin bypass modules, keyless entry systems, and security systems for cars, trucks, and more. One top product is the Crimestopper RS4-G5 1-Way Remote Start and Keyless Entry System with Trunk Pop.

Compustar

Compustar is part of Firstech, LLC., which was founded in Anchorage, Alaska in 1998. Compustar focuses on vehicle security and remote start solutions. One popular product is the Compustar CS4900-S (4900S) 2-way Remote Start and Keyless Entry System.

Remote Car Starter Pricing

Under $100: Some remote starters cost as little as $50. Products in this price range are generally very basic and have few added features, such as two-way communication capability.

$100-$200: The most popular brands typically fall within this price range. They may lack some of the features of higher-end products, but they are just as capable of warming up or cooling down your vehicle.

Over $200: These remote car starters typically offer alarm security and have LCD displays, which present all types of information, such as the temperature inside your vehicle.

Key Features

Range

One of the most important features of top remote start systems is the range, which varies from model to model. Some long-range remote starters have a range as far as one mile, which means it has a powerful, reliable, and consistent signal. Other types of remote car starter brands offer less range and may be less capable of working through a building’s walls.

Engine Sensors

Most remote car starter brands can sense the engine speed to determine if the engine is running. The best remote start system can analyze if the revs per minute are too high, which can flood or burn out the engine. Some products can actually turn off your vehicle if it senses these problems.

One-Way Versus Two-Way Communication

The best-rated remote car starters have two-way communication versus one-way communication. A two-way remote lets you know that your vehicle has started. The fob alerts you with either a sound or flashing light. This type of remote car starter can be more pricey but is worth it if you want reassurance that your vehicle is warming up on a cold day.

Other Considerations

Compatibility: A top-rated remote start will only work if it's compatible with your vehicle's engine. Ensure that the system works with the type of vehicle you are driving before you purchase one. You don't want to return a device because you made a mistake by not doing your research.

Keyless Entry: Several top-rated remote starters feature lock and unlock buttons, which is convenient if your vehicle has power locks but lacks keyless entry. This is helpful when it's cold outside and you don't want to remove your gloves to unlock your car. Keyless entry is also nice if you have a lock and unlock buttons on a fob that is separate from your vehicle's key.

LCD Screens: Some of the higher-end, best aftermarket remote start systems include LCD screens. This bonus feature allows you to check several things from a distance, including how long your vehicle has been running and whether it is locked. While this feature is nice, it's not necessary if you're on a slim budget.

Built-in Security System: The best electric car starter will include a built-in security system, which is good for vehicles that don't have a factory alarm system. You will be alerted if someone is meddling with your vehicle, and it will set off a loud alarm. Consider this feature if you leave valuables in your vehicles, such as a laptop or other electronics.

Programming: Some remote car starters allow you to start your vehicle at a preset time each day. Simply program your system to turn on the engine several minutes before you are scheduled to take a drive. Keep in mind that some systems automatically turn off after 15 minutes.

Installation: When you're looking for which remote starter is the best, one of the top considerations is how easy it is to install. Many models are complex and require professional assistance, which can drive up the cost. If you're on a budget and are electronically inclined, find a system that's not too difficult to install.

Bypass Module: If your vehicle has a computer, a remote starter needs a module to communicate with the system and perform actions such as locking the door. Some remote starters do not include a bypass module, and you will need to purchase one separately so your car starter performs correctly.

Warranty: Look for top remote start systems designed by companies that stand by their products. More valuable systems typically have longer warranties, which is a testament to their quality. The best remote car starters feature good warranties that will replace your system if it is faulty or stops working properly.

Best Remote Car Starter Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Remote Car Starter Overall: Viper 5706V 2-Way Car Security with Remote Start System