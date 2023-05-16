The War Zone
The Drive

You Need This On-Sale $30 Truck Bed Pool

Prepare to be the envy at your next tailgate.

byRobert Bacon|
The GarageNews
Walmart Truck Pool
Robert Bacon
Share
Robert Bacon
Robert BaconView robert bacon's Articles

robbie_smokey_b

robbie_smokey_b/

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Summer is around the corner, and for many of us gearheads, that means road trips, tailgate parties, and adventures into the wilderness. But what if I told you that for less than $30, you could add an extra element of fun to all these activities? Right now, you can pick up the Summer Waves Inflatable Truck Bed Pool at Walmart for $29.98, saving you $13.76. This is one of those deals that offers such value it deserves a dedicated post.

This rectangular truck pool measures 66 x 62 x 21 inches, meaning it’s 5.5 feet long, so it’ll fit in many mid-sized trucks. You should be able to seek refuge from the hot sun all summer, as it’s made from puncture-resistant materials and comes with a repair patch. The best part is that it’s lightweight and takes up very little space when folded. Don’t sleep on this deal. This is likely to sell out fast.

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
AccessoriesDeals