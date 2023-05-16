You Need This On-Sale $30 Truck Bed Pool

Summer is around the corner, and for many of us gearheads, that means road trips, tailgate parties, and adventures into the wilderness. But what if I told you that for less than $30, you could add an extra element of fun to all these activities? Right now, you can pick up the Summer Waves Inflatable Truck Bed Pool at Walmart for $29.98, saving you $13.76. This is one of those deals that offers such value it deserves a dedicated post.