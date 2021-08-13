Buy This 1999 Ford Crown Vic Limo for $2,800 and Feel No Regret

As for the interior, the front cabin is nothing to gawk at—Ford's period-correct interior is still present, though a bit aged. Things look like any other Crown Vic, right down to the shades of monochrome and split-bench seating. But the rear? Well, that's where the partying hasn't stopped for more than two decades.

When the sedan was stretched, no additional seating was put in place, meaning that the rear seats still comfortably accommodate two passengers (we'd say three, but that tunnel meant for the driveshaft looks pretty uncomfortable for anyone stuck in the middle seat). There is a significant amount of legroom, however, which speaks volumes considering just how much was already present in the Crown Vic before it was turned into its current form.

Directly in front of the passengers is a mirrored surface with strip lighting, a television, an aftermarket radio (which now has Bluetooth), and a privacy window to holler at the driver. There's also a strip of maroon carpeting across the floor that looks a bit out of place, but when you're in a limo, you don't have to justify those kinds of modifications.