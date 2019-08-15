Behold the Newest 2020 Ford Mustang Race Car, Built for NASCAR's Xfinity Series

A fixture of NASCAR's second division since 2011, the Ford Mustang body has remained competitive in the XfinitySseries throughout the 2010s. Claiming wins in six of the last 10 Xfinity races, versus two apiece for Chevrolet and Toyota, the Mustang body and its drivers remain a force to be reckoned with, and things are about to get better for Ford-loyal NASCAR teams.

Ford has announced that it will update its NASCAR Xfinity Series Mustang body for the 2020 season, reinforcing its commitment to the Mustang in NASCAR and motorsport as a whole.