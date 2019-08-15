Behold the Newest 2020 Ford Mustang Race Car, Built for NASCAR's Xfinity Series

With entrants in other series like Australian Supercars and IMSA, this is the fifth all-new Mustang race car revealed in the past year.

By James Gilboy
2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series Mustang
A fixture of NASCAR's second division since 2011, the Ford Mustang body has remained competitive in the XfinitySseries throughout the 2010s. Claiming wins in six of the last 10 Xfinity races, versus two apiece for Chevrolet and Toyota, the Mustang body and its drivers remain a force to be reckoned with, and things are about to get better for Ford-loyal NASCAR teams. 

Ford has announced that it will update its NASCAR Xfinity Series Mustang body for the 2020 season, reinforcing its commitment to the Mustang in NASCAR and motorsport as a whole.

This renewed NASCAR Xfinity body marks the fifth all-new Mustang race car revealed by Ford since August 2018, and joins entries in the top-level NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Australia's Supercars Championship, NHRA Funny Cars, and the turnkey Cobrajet drag race car. All four of these machines have already claimed wins in their respective divisions, and with the dated Mustang Xfinity car proving itself still competitive, success for the renewed Mustang body in the Xfinity series seems a near-certainty.

"Ford and NASCAR have enjoyed a long and storied partnership, and the iconic Mustang has solidified its place within that legacy with an impressive performance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series," said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR's managing director of racing operations and international development. "We're looking forward to seeing what the newest generation of the Mustang will do on the track."

Ford Mustangs or cars built in their silhouettes also compete in GT4 classes internationally, as well as the United States' domestic Trans-Am series. Owners of Trans Am-spec Mustangs have campaigned them successfully at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, albeit modified to better suit a high-altitude racing environment.

