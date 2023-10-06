2024 Subaru WRX TR: Big Brakes, Retuned Suspension, Recaro Seats, No Extra Power

I won’t say I told you so. The 2024 Subaru WRX TR is officially here, complete with a host of BRZ tS-like upgrades. Not only does the TR get a fairly comprehensive retune, but it's also going to be the top trim level for the WRX, meaning it combines performance and luxury into one spicy Subaru sedan.

Firstly, and most importantly, the TR indeed gets the STI six-piston front and two-piston rear Brembos (with an enlarged brake master cylinder to compensate) like we predicted last week. In fact, most of our prophesizing came true, and then some. Not only does the TR get retuned dampers, but it also gets stiffer springs and a retuned electronic power steering rack for “better steering response.” It also comes with no power sunroof for weight savings and more headroom.

A new set of 19-inch wheels just about fit over the big brakes, while 245mm wide Bridgestone S007 tires provide traction. The S007 is an interesting choice as a 240-treadwear tire that’s been around for a decent while, though enthusiasts will surely swap them out for stickier treads. Even more peculiar is the choice of a 19-inch wheel for the TR, the largest diameter wheels fitted to any WRX from the factory.

Inside, the TR seals the deal. Folks who have been shopping for a new WRX will know that the Recaro seats are only available on the top-trim GT. The GT only comes with the CVT—ahem, “Subaru Performance Transmission.” Finally, the TR mixes Recaro seats and Subaru’s EyeSight advanced driver’s assistance tech with a manual gearbox. Most critically, that means adaptive cruise is available with manual, as well as lane departure, sway warning, and automatic emergency braking.

But if you’re looking for drivetrain upgrades, look elsewhere. The WRX’s 2.4-liter flat-four with 271 horsepower and 258 lb-ft is unchanged, as are all three of its all-wheel-drive differentials. No limited slip diffs here, unfortunately, just Subaru’s Active Torque Vectoring, which isn’t really torque vectoring. It simply brakes the inside wheel during cornering to sharpen handling, and also acts as a pseudo-limited-slip differential.

All we need to know now is pricing, which Subaru has yet to announce. The old WRX TR was a baser-than-base trim level that cheapened the car, but this will be the new top dog WRX. If the TR is meant to be a higher rung than the GT (which starts at $44,415) then the TR might not be a performance bargain. But it sure does try to fill a WRX STI-sized hole in our hearts.