Subaru Says It Didn’t Hide 2022 WRX Reveal Video on YouTube After Criticism

At the time of writing, the video has received 5,500 likes, and 4,300 dislikes. It's a poor ratio, which indicates plenty of bad feeling towards the car. Worse, however, is the comments section, which is widely derogatory towards the company and the car itself.

Criticisms are rich and varied. Many cite the design as uninspiring, and drawing too heavily from Subaru's mainstream crossovers. The plastic cladding is a particular pain point for many. The tail lights have also been chided for their resemblance to those of the 10th-generation Honda Civic.

Power available from the new 2.4-liter engine has also been criticized, with the 271 horsepower figure only representing a minor 3 horsepower bump over the outgoing model. Much of the automotive world, including The Drive, was expecting something much closer to a 300 horsepower figure.

The most grating decision, however, according to the commentariat, is that the top-of-the-line WRX GT trim only comes with a CVT transmission. It means that buyers eager to get a WRX with the new electronically-controlled dampers and standard Recaro seats will have to compromise and forgo the six-speed manual transmission available on lower trims. It's an odd call, for sure. Subaru are clearly aware of the importance of a manual transmission to their enthusiast model, and yet have declined to offer it in the highest trim level.

Subaru's reveal video showed the company was proud of its new model. It bragged about the 28 percent increase to torsional rigidity gained with the move to the Subaru Global Platform, but fans derided the car for sharing a design with the company's SUVs. The video boasts about the paddle shifters and "track-ready Subaru Performance transmission" of the WRX GT, only to be mocked by enthusiasts for using a fake-manual CVT. The "automatic downshift blipping control" doesn't do much to help the cause, either.