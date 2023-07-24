New 2024 Subaru BRZ tS Gets Gold Brembos, STI-Tuned Dampers, EyeSight Tech

The Toyobaru twins are receiving the first updates of their production run, first with the Toyota GR86 Trueno Edition and now with the newly unveiled 2024 Subaru BRZ tS. Praise be to the lightweight, rear-wheel-drive, two-door sports car, now with better brakes, some more luxury features, and a slight spruce up after two years in production.

Subaru technically unveiled the BRZ tS (tS means tuned by STI) at Subiefest in southern California this weekend but did not release concrete details until today. Its spec sheet closely mirrors that of the GR86 Trueno Edition, with upgraded brakes in the form of four-piston fixed caliper Brembos painted their iconic shade of Subaru gold for the front axle, and two-piston fixed caliper Brembos in the same color stopping the rear wheels.

Subaru

Behind those brakes, updated STI-tuned Hitachi (as opposed to Sachs in the previous generation) dampers should quicken the already excellent reflexes of the BRZ tS while spring rates remain unchanged. The wheel and tire package remains the same as the BRZ Limited with 215mm wide Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires on 18-inch wheels, now painted black. There are also tS badges on the grill and trunk, which read “BRZtS.” Which is the noise I made when I drifted a BRZ for the first time.

Subaru

Finally, the driver-focused sports coupe is going to get some luxury features. Most notably, the addition of the EyeSight advanced driver’s assistance suite on manual transmission models. Now, those who want to row their own as God intended can have adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning. Subaru doesn’t say it has lane keep assist, though EyeSight normally has that function. Even better: all 2024 model-year manual BRZs will have the ADAS as standard, not just the tS.

Completing the tS treatment are blue accents throughout the interior, replacing the red of the Limited. Unlike the previous BRZ tS, this one will not be limited production and will simply slot above the Limited in the BRZ lineup. As one of the best sports cars you can buy today, the more BRZs is all the merrier.