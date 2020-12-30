The New Subaru BRZ Super GT Race Car Is a Proper Firecracker
The long-awaited second-gen BRZ looks even better with full aero.
Subaru cooked up its first BRZ for the Japanese Super GT series' GT300 class back in 2012, which was a silhouette racer powered by the STI-tuned EJ20 engine instead of the BRZ's naturally-aspirated FA20, turbocharged to around 300 horsepower. Now there's a new Subaru BRZ in town, and while it still doesn't get the STI treatment for the street, the domestic racing scene can already look forward to seeing it in GT300 tune, complete with a carbon fiber widebody and a top-hang rear wing.
The new GT300-spec BRZ was revealed as part of a Subaru Motorsport live stream for the fans, and starting at the 1:54:48 mark, you can even hear STI's latest and greatest start up and drive out for a full-speed lap around the circuit. For Gymkhana 11, Travis Pastrana may have got the wildest aero package ever put on a WRX STI, yet the rear diffuser on the new BRZ GT300 looks like it could accelerate the velocity of the airflow underneath the car into the next time and space continuum. Good for team STI.
As well as against various European GT3 cars, the "proud of boxer" BRZ GT300 will have to compete against such oddballs in Japan's premier endurance racing series as Toyota's Prius PHV GR Sport GT300, which is running a Lexus RC F GT3-sourced 5.4-liter V8 engine mated to a supercapacitor system. While wondering how that's fair, Subaru's R&D Sport team finished the 2020 championship at fifth place with the current generation BRZ GT300.
The 2022 Subaru BRZ weighs under 2,900 pounds and comes with a limited-slip differential regardless of your transmission choice, which includes a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic with a new Sport mode that allows for quicker automated downshifts and higher revs when the car's yaw sensors detect hard cornering.
h/t: Car and Driver
Got a tip on the 2022 Subaru BRZ? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
-
RELATEDThe 2022 Subaru BRZ Platform Isn't Exactly New. But That's Far From BadIn a time where most could care less about sports cars, it's important to celebrate the ones that stick around.READ NOW
-
RELATED2022 Subaru BRZ: Finally More Power and a Slick New Design, But Still No TurboSubaru has taken the BRZ and made it torquier, lower, stiffer, and better looking. What's not to like?READ NOW
-
RELATEDGymkhana 11: Travis Pastrana Gets the Biggest Air Over His HometownSo much air time that they liveried the underside of the car.READ NOW
-
RELATEDThis Trailer Hitch Snowplow on My Subaru Saved My Driveway From a Massive Winter StormDitch the snowblower, and call me Mr. Plow.READ NOW
-
RELATED2022 Subaru BRZ: More Pictures From Every AngleSee the full interior, and what it looks like in blue!READ NOW