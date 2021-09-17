The Most Expensive 2022 Subaru BRZ Costs Around $40,000

Granted, Subaru's build-your-own tool isn't all that sophisticated compared to some of the 3D video game-style ones out there these days. There are only four exterior views and added cosmetic accessories like the extra rear diffuser and side decals don't actually reflect on the car displayed. But it does let you visualize the BRZ between the two trim-tied wheel choices and the seven paint options. Of course, it'll also tell you exactly how much it costs.

If you're in the market for a new, affordable, lightweight, rear-wheel-drive sports car or just like to spend Friday afternoons pretending you are, good news: the 2022 Subaru BRZ's online configurator is now live.

Including a $960 delivery charge, Subaru’s new sports car starts at $28,955. Tick every box—including one for the Subaru Blue oil cap, STI-badged shifter, and everything in between—and it maxes out at roughly $39,500.



The first choice you'll have to make is whether you want the base BRZ Premium or spring for the BRZ Limited for $2,500 more. That Limited trim adds leather and suede upholstery, heated seats, blindspot detection and lane-keep, steering responsive headlights, and, most notably, the bigger 18-inch wheels wrapped in grippier Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. The Premium's more basic-looking 17s are wrapped in more slide-happy Michelin Primacy HP rubber, for what it's worth.

Both trims are available with the standard six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission that adds $1,800 to the Limited or $1,600 to the Premium.

As for how I would spec a theoretical, personal 2022 BRZ? I'd definitely go with one of the blues because shades are boring, and red on a Subaru is weird to me—either the iconic WR Blue Pearl made famous by the WRX or this darker, more mature-looking Sapphire Blue. As for trim, however, I'm a little conflicted because while I'm a sucker for the nicer wheels and suede, I actually preferred the slidier Primacy tires when I drove both versions of this car last month.

Perhaps the play would be to go for a Limited and swap out the Pilot Sports once the original tires wear out. The perfect excuse to drive it like you stole it.

