2024 Subaru BRZ tS Gets Brake and Shock Upgrade: Reports

Earlier in the week, Subaru announced a new "sharper" BRZ model would be debuting at Subiefest 2023, which just so happens to be today. Those who attended Subiefest were able to see this sharper BRZ before the rest of the world, as Subaru isn't going to reveal the car to the masses until tomorrow, July 24. However, some Subiefest attendees spilled the beans on Reddit and YouTube, and this sharper car is said to be the new 2024 Subaru BRZ tS.

According to Redditor PlatinumElement, this new Subaru BRZ tS won't be limited, like the previous-generation BRZ tS. The last-gen car was limited to 500 units but this one is said to be non-limited model and should be available in any production BRZ paint color. It's also said to get Brembo brakes, with gold calipers, Hitachi dampers, and Subaru's Eyesight driver assistance system with adaptive cruise control. That last bit is interesting, given that the BRZ tS keeps its manual transmission.

Redditor RAMOMASTER said the BRZ tS also swaps out the stock aluminum suspension knuckles for cast iron ones, but that seems a bit fishy, as that could add weight.

In a video posted to YouTube, you can see the new Subaru BRZ tS lapping an autocross course at Subiefest and it does seem to have gold brake calipers. However, the video is too blurry and taken from too far away to spot any other visual differences. However, that also means there probably aren't any significant visual differences, such as any big aero changes.

From the sounds of it, the Subaru BRZ tS is going to be "sharper" than the standard car, thanks to upgraded brakes and dampers. It also gets a bit more luxurious for its owners, thanks to Eyesight and adaptive cruise control. Subaru should be officially revealing the new BRZ tomorrow, so we'll be able to see if these Subiefest leaks are accurate.