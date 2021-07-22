2022 Subaru BRZ Pricing Will Start At $27,995

The second generation 2022 Subaru BRZ will come in two trim levels—Premium and Limited. You might think that Premium would be the premium option and the Limited would be more, well... limited... but you'd be wrong! Premium is the base trim, starting at $27,995, or $29,595 with the automatic transmission.

The Subaru BRZ and its sibling from Toyota have become popular as an rear-wheel-drive sportscar that offers great handling at a reasonable price. We're all set to see the new generation drop for the 2022 model year, with Subaru just now announcing pricing for the range.

The Premium comes standard with features such as a Torsen limited-slip differential, keyless access and push-button start, and 17-inch wheels. There's also dual-zone climate control, an hill-start assist feature to help inexperienced manual drivers. Features are rounded out with the usual complement of power windows and power heated mirrors that should make it easier to see on frosty days.

A new feature that should be particularly suited to the BRZ, however, is the new Tire Pressure Monitoring System which allows two full sets of wheels to be registered to the car. This means that drivers can run winter and summer tires, or street tires and track tires, without having to reinstall the tires on the original rims. This should be particularly useful for those doing regular track days, who will no longer have to contend with incessant bonging from the TPMS because their track wheels don't have sensors synced up.

As far as infotainment goes, the new BRZ will feature a new Subaru STARLINK system with an eight-inch screen. Complete with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, it should do most things required of it for most people.

Up from there, the BRZ Limited starts at $30,495, or $32,295 for the automatic. This nets an upgrade to 18-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. Also in the package is a blind-spot warning and lane-keeping system, along with Subaru's Rear Cross-Traffic Alert that aims to warn the driver of approaching vehicles when backing out of a parking space.

Overall, the new Subaru BRZ looks set to remain as an affordable sports car for the masses. It still won't have a turbo, perhaps the most common complaint about its predecessor as well, but does have more power than the outgoing model. Expect to see the new BRZ hitting dealerships in the fall, with the corresponding Toyota GR86 coming along sometime later after that.

