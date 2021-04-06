What Will This 25K-Mile 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi Fetch on Bring A Trailer?

Par for the high-dollar Bring a Trailer sale course, this 22B comes with service records, factory literature, import papers, and a clean Montana title. It's being sold from Palm Springs, California and, as of this writing, the auction is already sitting at $88,888 with 13 days left.
Per Hagerty, another example sold for the equivalent of $172,000 in the U.K. last year. A factory-fresh, 271-mile car traded hands for a mortgage-worthy $370,000 last year as well. Now, who wants to guess how many reasonably priced houses this one will end up selling for?
Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com