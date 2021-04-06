What Will This 25K-Mile 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi Fetch on Bring A Trailer?

A rare JDM legend is for sale on Bring a Trailer and you know what that means. It's time once again to guess just how unattainable our once relatively humble childhood video game hero cars have become. The imported Japanese performance car in question today is the legendary 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi, specifically one with just 25,000 miles on the odometer. It's gonna be a good one.

Since the 22B sadly was never sold new in the U.S., this particular car was apparently imported to America last July under the Show or Display exemption (this country outlaws importing cars the regular way if the vehicle is less than 25 years old, remember?).